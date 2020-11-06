Drop in Jobless Rate Shows Healing U.S. Labor Market

The U.S. added 638,000 jobs in October and the jobless rate fell to 6.9%, the Labor Department said Friday, a sign of labor market healing amid rising coronavirus infections.

Biden Makes Gains in Three States as Trump Lashes Out Over Vote Count

Joe Biden surpassed President Trump by several hundred votes in Georgia and increased his lead in Nevada, while Mr. Trump's lead in Pennsylvania narrowed, according to the Associated Press.

U.S. Stock Futures Drop as Election-Week Rally Pauses

U.S. stock futures edged lower, interrupting the sharpest weekly rally since April as investors focused on the still-undecided presidential election, surging Covid cases and fresh jobs numbers.

European Investors Mull Implications of Biden Win

European investors continued to watch U.S. election results as Democratic challenger Joe Biden appeared to be moving closer to winning the White House. But what are the possible implications for markets if Biden wins?

Markets Should Stop Caring About Quantitative Easing

The second Covid-19 wave is prompting a fresh wave of "quantitative easing." Investors can afford to look away: The central-bank money machine has become a poor guide to their decision-making.

Muni Bonds Falter on Prospect of Divided U.S. Government

Generous aid to state and local governments as well as income-tax increases making municipal bonds more attractive to investors is less likely if Democrats fail to control both the White House and Congress.

U.S. Daily Cases Top 100,000 Again

The U.S. recorded another record day of newly reported coronavirus infections Thursday, a nearly 20% increase from a day earlier.

Investors in Online Real Estate Could Get Iced This Winter

Investors who seemed convinced the U.S. real-estate market will continue to boom throughout Covid-19's winter grip should think twice. Those who have managed to stay put thus far aren't likely to suddenly jump ship.

U.S. Firms Get Another Boost From China

Coca-Cola, GM, Estee Lauder and others got a lift in the third quarter from Chinese consumers spending big, even as a surge in Covid-19 cases in the U.S. and Europe tempers demand elsewhere.

Wine and Beer Makers Wait for Recovery

Americans are reportedly drinking more at home, but the shift has done little to buoy turbulent wine, beer and spirits stocks, as grocery-store sales struggle to offset lost bar and restaurant sales.

