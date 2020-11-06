Drop in Jobless Rate Shows Healing U.S. Labor Market

The U.S. added 638,000 jobs in October and the jobless rate fell to 6.9%, the Labor Department said Friday, a sign of labor market healing amid rising coronavirus infections.

Biden Makes Gains in Key States as Trump Lashes Out Over Vote Count

Former Vice President Joe Biden made gains against President Trump in key battleground states, surpassing the president in Pennsylvania and Georgia, according to the Associated Press.

Stocks Finish Best Week Since April

Stocks surged this week as investors around the country angled to position for the outcome of the 2020 elections, a blockbuster stretch that gave major indexes their best week since April.

European Investors Mull Implications of Biden Win

European investors continued to watch U.S. election results as Democratic challenger Joe Biden appeared to be moving closer to winning the White House. But what are the possible implications for markets if Biden wins?

Markets Should Stop Caring About Quantitative Easing

The second Covid-19 wave is prompting a fresh wave of "quantitative easing." Investors can afford to look away: The central-bank money machine has become a poor guide to their decision-making.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 5 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by five in the latest week to 226, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes.

Gold Hasn't Behaved Like a Haven Recently

Gold's gains this week have highlighted something unusual about its rally this year: Rather than moving in the opposite direction to stocks, the haven metal and riskier equities recently have rallied and tumbled together.

Muni Bonds Falter on Prospect of Divided U.S. Government

Generous aid to state and local governments, as well as income-tax increases making municipal bonds more attractive to investors, is less likely if Democrats fail to control both the White House and Congress.

U.S. Daily Cases Top 100,000 Again

The U.S. recorded another record day of newly reported coronavirus infections Thursday, a nearly 20% increase from a day earlier.

Investors in Online Real Estate Could Get Iced This Winter

Investors who seemed convinced the U.S. real-estate market will continue to boom throughout Covid-19's winter grip should think twice. Those who have managed to stay put thus far aren't likely to suddenly jump ship.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 1715ET