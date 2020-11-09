Dow Surges to Intraday Record on Vaccine Results, Biden Win

U.S. stocks soared after Democrat Joe Biden's electoral victory and a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech proved better than expected at protecting people from Covid-19 in a pivotal study.

Shares, Oil Surge on Pfizer's Vaccine News

Shares, oil and other riskier assets surge on news that pharmaceuticals Pfizer and parnter BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine was found to be 90% effective, while safe havens like U.S. Treasurys, German Bunds and the Japanese yen fall. Airlines and travel stocks are notable beneficiaries on stock markets. The following is a selection of market reactions.

Possible Vaccine Powers Bond-Yield Surge, Adding to Postelection Volatility

Hopes for an end to the coronavirus crisis drove U.S. government bond yields near new multimonth highs, fueled by traders' latest scramble to adjust positions after the presidential election upended months of bond-market calm.

Biden Charts Course for New Administration

President-elect Biden's transition team is reviewing a series of executive orders that could reverse Trump administration policies.

China Car Sales Keep on Trucking in Pandemic Recovery

Auto sales in China rose for a fourth straight month in October, as the country's rebound from the coronavirus pandemic gained momentum.

Boeing Jets, Other U.S. Goods Worth $4 Billion Face EU Tariffs

The European Union will impose tariffs on $3.99 billion of Boeing jets and other U.S. goods annually as part of a long-running trade dispute, the bloc's trade chief said.

In Biden, Detroit Gets a 'Car Guy' With Electric Vehicles on His Mind

A Joe Biden administration could mean both big changes and more certainty for the U.S. auto industry after turbulent but mostly lucrative years under President Donald Trump.

China's Yuan Surges on Election Relief

The yuan has hit its strongest position in more than two years, as investors bet a Democratic president and a divided Congress could lead to reduced U.S.-China tensions and a weaker dollar.

Turkish Lira Surges After Central Banker Ousted, Finance Minister Quits

The Turkish lira, one of the worst-performing emerging-market currencies this year, soared against the U.S. dollar in early trading after a surprise weekend shake-up at the country's central bank and finance ministry.

Goldman Sachs Cuts U.S., Europe Growth Forecasts

Goldman Sachs has cut its growth forecasts for the U.S. and Europe for the latter part of this year and early 2021, citing increased concerns over lockdowns and soaring virus cases, alongside a stimulus package that will probably be far less than hoped.

