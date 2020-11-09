Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 11:16pm EST
China Consumer Inflation Hits 11-Year Low as Pork Prices Fall

Chinese consumer inflation eased to its lowest level in 11 years in October as pork prices retreated amid a recovery in supply, official data showed. 

 
Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Proves 90% Effective in Trials

The positive, though incomplete, results bring the vaccine a big step closer to getting cleared for widespread use. The timetable suggests the vaccine could go into distribution this month or next. 

 
Dow Surges to Highest Level Since February

U.S. stocks flirted with record levels after Democrat Joe Biden's electoral victory and a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech proved better than expected at protecting people from Covid-19 in a pivotal study. 

 
Fed Says Coronavirus Remains a Top U.S. Financial Risk

The coronavirus pandemic remains a top risk to the U.S. financial system, the Federal Reserve said in a report released Monday, warning that uncertainty over the course of the virus and its economic and financial consequences remains unusually high. 

 
Fed's Mester Says Monetary Policy in Good Place, Would Welcome More Fiscal Aid

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Monday she's happy with the current settings of Federal Reserve policy amid the continuing pandemic, adding she would welcome more economic aid from the government, while noting it is possible for the central bank to do more if needed. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Exceed 100,000 for a Fifth Day

Total confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. since the pandemic began surpassed 10 million on Monday, as the spread of the virus accelerated nationwide and after several record-breaking days of new infections over the past week. 

 
Joe Biden Focused on Coronavirus to Kick Off Transition

President-elect Joe Biden started the first week of his transition focused on the coronavirus pandemic, as both political parties weigh how to handle potential distribution of a vaccine in light of positive news from Pfizer and partner BioNTech. 

 
U.K. Sets Plan to Keep Up With New York as Financial Center Post-Brexit

U.K. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak outlined a review of finance rules, including possible ways to make it easier for companies to raise money in London, aimed at keeping the country's financial sector competitive with New York's after Brexit. 

 
Popular Trading Platforms Have Technical Difficulties as Stocks Surge

Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade were among companies saying customers experienced problems. Several platforms cited extreme trading volumes as investors rushed to buy and sell shares. 

 
Australia's Business Confidence Climbs to Highest Since Mid-2019

Australian business confidence in October rose to its highest level since mid-2019 as the economy showed more encouraging signs following the deep downturn brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-20 2315ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 13.91% 104.8 Delayed Quote.209.33%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.02% 0.89753 Delayed Quote.6.19%
PFIZER INC. 7.69% 39.2 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.15% 4917.85 End-of-day quote.16.42%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION -2.08% 39.97 End-of-day quote.-19.58%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 9.31% 44.96 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11/09WORLD BANK : Expanding Renewable Energy in Pakistan's Electricity Mix
PU
11/09China blue chip shares flat near five-year peak, tech firms weigh
RE
11/09Japan's nikkei average erases gains
RE
11/09S&p 500 futures slip in asia trade, last down about 0.8%
RE
11/09U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to record of just over 59,000 patients - Reuters tally
RE
11/09J.C. Penney rescue deal approved in bankruptcy court
RE
11/09MAS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE : Consults on Requirements to Strengthen Financial Institutions' Identity Verification Process
PU
11/09Nifty, Sensex scale record highs as vaccine hopes lift stocks
RE
11/09JAPAN SENIOR LAWMAKER : Need $140 billion on disaster, infrastructure spending over five years
RE
11/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
4Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
5CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. : EXPERT VIEWS: Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group