Coronavirus-Hit Shares Surge as Global Markets Track U.S. Shift

A shift in favor to sectors hit hard by Covid-19 spread from U.S. stocks to global markets, as promising vaccine news prompted investors to reassess prospects for economically sensitive industries.

China Consumer Inflation Hits 11-Year Low as Pork Prices Fall

Chinese consumer inflation eased to its lowest level in 11 years in October as pork prices retreated amid a recovery in supply, official data showed.

Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Proves 90% Effective in Trials

The positive, though incomplete, results bring the vaccine a big step closer to getting cleared for widespread use. The timetable suggests the vaccine could go into distribution this month or next.

Dow Surges to Highest Level Since February

U.S. stocks flirted with record levels after Democrat Joe Biden's electoral victory and a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech proved better than expected at protecting people from Covid-19 in a pivotal study.

Fed Says Coronavirus Remains a Top U.S. Financial Risk

The coronavirus pandemic remains a top risk to the U.S. financial system, the Federal Reserve said in a report released Monday, warning that uncertainty over the course of the virus and its economic and financial consequences remains unusually high.

Fed's Mester Says Monetary Policy in Good Place, Would Welcome More Fiscal Aid

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Monday she's happy with the current settings of Federal Reserve policy amid the continuing pandemic, adding she would welcome more economic aid from the government, while noting it is possible for the central bank to do more if needed.

New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Exceed 100,000 for a Fifth Day

Total confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. since the pandemic began surpassed 10 million on Monday, as the spread of the virus accelerated nationwide and after several record-breaking days of new infections over the past week.

Joe Biden Focused on Coronavirus to Kick Off Transition

President-elect Joe Biden started the first week of his transition focused on the coronavirus pandemic, as both political parties weigh how to handle potential distribution of a vaccine in light of positive news from Pfizer and partner BioNTech.

Biden Victory Gives Asian Assets a Chance to Shine

The triple-hit combination of diminished political and trade concerns, a weaker dollar and better control over the pandemic than Western economies is lifting the developed markets of East Asia.

U.K. Sets Plan to Keep Up With New York as Financial Center Post-Brexit

U.K. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak outlined a review of finance rules, including possible ways to make it easier for companies to raise money in London, aimed at keeping the country's financial sector competitive with New York's after Brexit.

