Stocks Wobble as Investors Grow Cautious

Monday's rally might have been overdone, with the pandemic raging across the U.S. and fresh questions arising about the prospects for a stimulus package and vaccine timing, investors said.

Fed's Kaplan Says Economy Likely Needs More Targeted Aid

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday that easing terms for access to some of the central bank's emergency lending facilities appears be a good idea as the economy faces a particularly challenging period in its coronavirus pandemic recovery efforts.

Job Openings Are Rising Closer to Pre-Pandemic Levels

The number of job openings in the U.S. has climbed since the spring and is now nearly back to the levels before the pandemic hit the labor market, a sign of continued economic improvement despite an upsurge in infections and fading fiscal support.

Political Battle Looms Over Fed's Emergency Loan Programs

The Treasury Department is facing pressure to allow lending backstops to expire at year end, but some Fed officials fear the move could be premature.

Inside Monday's Market Surge

For most of 2020, thanks to the pandemic, investors couldn't get enough Peloton or Zoom, or get far away enough from airlines and energy stocks. That changed Monday

Fed's Rosengren Calls for More Fiscal, Monetary Support to Aid Recovery

The Boston Fed leader said resurgent coronavirus infections call for continued action by the government and central bank, even as he warned that extended periods of low interest rates can eventually bring trouble.

Corporate Tenants Dump Excess Office Space, Sending Shivers Through the Market

More companies are looking to dump excess office space by renting it out to new tenants, flooding the market with additional supply that could depress U.S. office rents.

Biden's Plan to Shift Energy Policy Faces Headwinds

Energy and climate policy will be among the president-elect's top priorities when he steps into the Oval Office next year, but it could also prove one of his toughest challenges.

Research Ties Curbing the Covid-19 Pandemic to Saving the Economy

The blossoming field of economic epidemiology is focused on a central question of the coronavirus pandemic: How can governments best protect public health while preserving jobs and the economy?

China's Regulators Prepare to Roll Out New Antimonopoly Rules

China has released new draft antimonopoly rules for its online platforms, signaling an increased appetite by Beijing authorities to rein in dominant technology companies.

