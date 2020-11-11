Cyclical Stocks Power Dow Industrials Higher

The blue-chip index outpaced the broader S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index for a second consecutive day as investors reordered the market's winners and losers.

Fed's Kaplan Says Economy Likely Needs More Targeted Aid

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday that easing terms for access to some of the central bank's emergency lending facilities appears be a good idea as the economy faces a particularly challenging period in its coronavirus pandemic recovery efforts.

Political Battle Looms Over Fed's Emergency Loan Programs

The Treasury Department is facing pressure to allow lending backstops to expire at year end, but some Fed officials fear the move could be premature.

RBNZ to Provide Low-Cost Funds For Banks, Eyes Mortgage Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will provide cheap funding for banks to encourage lending in December and could reinstate restrictions on mortgage lending by March 1 after rapid growth in higher-risk lending to investors.

States Grapple With Handling of Virus as U.S. Cases Surge

Nearly 120,000 new cases were reported in the U.S. as the total number of confirmed cases topped 10.1 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Daily caseloads hit record levels in several states.

Job Openings Are Rising Closer to Prepandemic Levels

The number of job openings in the U.S. has climbed since the spring and is now nearly back to the levels before the pandemic hit the labor market, a sign of continued economic improvement despite an upsurge in infections and fading fiscal support.

Biden Says Standoff With Trump Administration Won't Stop Transition

Joe Biden called President Trump's unwillingness to concede the election an "embarrassment" but said it wouldn't impede his White House transition, despite a standoff with the administration that is preventing the president-elect's team from accessing key resources.

Fed Could Become Early Flashpoint Between Biden and McConnell

The fate of two open Federal Reserve Board seats could say a lot about the future of Washington.

Inside Monday's Market Surge

For most of 2020, thanks to the pandemic, investors couldn't get enough Peloton or Zoom, or get far enough from airlines and energy stocks. That changed Monday.

China Targets Alibaba, Other Homegrown Tech Giants With Antimonopoly Rules

China has released new draft antimonopoly rules for its online platforms, signaling an increased appetite by Beijing authorities to rein in dominant technology companies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 0115ET