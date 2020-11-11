Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 01:16am EST
Cyclical Stocks Power Dow Industrials Higher

The blue-chip index outpaced the broader S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index for a second consecutive day as investors reordered the market's winners and losers. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Says Economy Likely Needs More Targeted Aid

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday that easing terms for access to some of the central bank's emergency lending facilities appears be a good idea as the economy faces a particularly challenging period in its coronavirus pandemic recovery efforts. 

 
Political Battle Looms Over Fed's Emergency Loan Programs

The Treasury Department is facing pressure to allow lending backstops to expire at year end, but some Fed officials fear the move could be premature. 

 
RBNZ to Provide Low-Cost Funds For Banks, Eyes Mortgage Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will provide cheap funding for banks to encourage lending in December and could reinstate restrictions on mortgage lending by March 1 after rapid growth in higher-risk lending to investors. 

 
States Grapple With Handling of Virus as U.S. Cases Surge

Nearly 120,000 new cases were reported in the U.S. as the total number of confirmed cases topped 10.1 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Daily caseloads hit record levels in several states. 

 
Job Openings Are Rising Closer to Prepandemic Levels

The number of job openings in the U.S. has climbed since the spring and is now nearly back to the levels before the pandemic hit the labor market, a sign of continued economic improvement despite an upsurge in infections and fading fiscal support. 

 
Biden Says Standoff With Trump Administration Won't Stop Transition

Joe Biden called President Trump's unwillingness to concede the election an "embarrassment" but said it wouldn't impede his White House transition, despite a standoff with the administration that is preventing the president-elect's team from accessing key resources. 

 
Fed Could Become Early Flashpoint Between Biden and McConnell

The fate of two open Federal Reserve Board seats could say a lot about the future of Washington. 

 
Inside Monday's Market Surge

For most of 2020, thanks to the pandemic, investors couldn't get enough Peloton or Zoom, or get far enough from airlines and energy stocks. That changed Monday. 

 
China Targets Alibaba, Other Homegrown Tech Giants With Antimonopoly Rules

China has released new draft antimonopoly rules for its online platforms, signaling an increased appetite by Beijing authorities to rein in dominant technology companies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 0115ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -8.26% 266.54 Delayed Quote.25.67%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.90% 29420.92 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
NASDAQ 100 -1.74% 11624.285997 Delayed Quote.38.45%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.37% 11553.855899 Delayed Quote.32.57%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.89% 0.68912 Delayed Quote.1.13%
S&P 500 -0.14% 3545.53 Delayed Quote.8.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40aStocks up, bonds down as vaccine shields against second-wave worries
RE
01:37aChina auto sales rise 12.5% in October, 7th straight monthly gain
RE
01:36aAlibaba touts billions in sales as post-virus Singles' Day gets into full swing
RE
01:35aEESC EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE : calls for enhanced social dialogue in the EU
PU
01:34aDollar nurses losses on vaccine doubts, kiwi shines post-RBNZ
RE
01:25aNOV. 11, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : November 2020): Nikkei 225 VI
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:11aTRINIDAD AND TOBAGO SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMIS : Filing Obligations in the Securities Market Part 2 – Conclusion
PU
01:02aOil rises on declining U.S. crude stocks, hopes for COVID-19 vaccine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei to sell phone unit for $15 billion to Shenzhen government, D..
2MODERNA, INC. : Why Pfizer?s ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine will not be at the local pharmacy any time soon
3LEMONADE, INC. : LEMONADE: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
4CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION : CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : unit raising $3 billion via blockchain bond
5ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : REPLACE - PLACEMENTS :: Results Of The Private Placement (&Quot;PP&Quot..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group