Stocks Edge Higher on Vaccine Optimism

The Dow industrials posted tepid gains as investors weighed the benefits of a vaccine against the economic cost of new restrictions with Covid-19 cases rising.

Furloughs Delay Virus Hit to Eurozone Jobs

Government schemes have stemmed the rise of unemployment, but they can't last forever, economists say

Trade Restrictions Relax After Early Pandemic Surge

A surge in new trade restrictions that began in 2017 has waned over the course of 2020, as governments eased some of the barriers they put up early in the coronavirus pandemic.

China Shifted Some Borrowing to Companies as It Fought the Pandemic

Corporate borrowing had moderated in China but rebounded this year, driving a surge in the country's debt-to-GDP ratio, according to a report by the Institute of International Finance.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Increase Less Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose slightly less than expected as refinery activity sped up, according to weekly data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Market's Vaccine Euphoria Was Bad News for Momentum Funds

An abrupt reversal in many of this year's most-persistent market trends has hurt a cluster of computer-driven funds.

Investors Bet Economic Recovery Won't Spark Jump in Inflation

Optimism about Covid-19 vaccines is raising hopes the economy will recover faster than expected. Investors are betting a rebound won't come with a bout of inflation.

Life Insurers' Road to Full Recovery Is Long

Life-insurance stocks have been the beneficiaries of a huge relief rally this month, thanks to positive vaccine news and a jump in U.S. Treasury yields. But it is too soon to declare them fully healed.

U.S. Cases Continue to Climb as States Restrict Activity

The U.S. reported more than 161,000 new cases on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the 11th day in a row that newly reported cases have been above 130,000.

Derby's Take: Inflation Expectations Data Show Signs of Life

The five-year break-even inflation rate-a bet on where traders and investors see future inflation rates-has moved up to around 1.6% since crashing to 0.14% in March as the pandemic took hold in the U.S.

