News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/24/2020 | 01:16am EST
Biden Picks Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, an economist at the forefront of policy-making for three decades, to become the next Treasury secretary. 

 
Trump Clears Way for Biden Transition Process to Begin After Weeks of Delay

The chief of the General Services Administration had come under increasing pressure from members of both parties to make the determination to provide the resources to President-elect Joe Biden's team. 

 
Dow Rises on Covid-19 Vaccine Results

The blue-chip index climbed after promising results on a Covid-19 vaccine bolstered hopes for an economic rebound in 2021. 

 
White House Weighs New Action Against Beijing

Senior Trump administration officials say they are pushing for new hard-line measures against Beijing, including creating an informal alliance of Western nations to jointly retaliate when China uses its trading power to coerce countries. 

 
RBA Expects Uneven Recovery Despite Likely Release of Covid-19 Vaccine

The Reserve Bank of Australia expects likely release of a Covid-19 vaccine in the coming months to boost confidence and investment, although recovery will be uneven and monetary and fiscal stimulus will need to remain in place for some time. 

 
CFTC Report on Negative Oil Prices Leaves Key Questions Unanswered

A long-awaited Commodity Futures Trading Commission report into the collapse of crude-oil futures to minus $40 a barrel in April has declined to identify a reason for the crash, prompting criticism from one of the agency's own commissioners. 

 
The Pandemic Reveals Economic Costs of Patchwork Welfare Systems

Hong Kong intends to pay people who receive a positive Covid-19 diagnosis, the latest example of income-support systems with too many holes being improved. 

 
U.S. Economic Activity Picks Up on Postelection Lift, Vaccine Results

The U.S. economy continues to recover from the downturn caused by the pandemic, according to business surveys that show services and manufacturing activity growing, while surveys show the European economy is set for a fresh contraction in the final quarter of 2020. 

 
Government, Bank of Canada Helped Avoid Financial System Stress, Official Says

Government and central bank policies such as emergency income support and financial market interventions so far have kept the pandemic-induced downturn from creating broad stress across the country's financial system, the Bank of Canada's Toni Gravelle said. 

 
U.S. Hospitalization Count Continues to Climb

The U.S. registered a record number of hospitalizations for the 13th straight day. Meanwhile, new U.S. coronavirus cases totaled 142,732 Sunday, but weekend counts are generally lower than midweek ones. It marked a record for a Sunday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-20 0115ET

