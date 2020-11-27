Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/27/2020 | 05:16am EST
China's Industrial Profit Accelerated in October

China's industrial profit erased coronavirus-induced losses and posted growth in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed Friday, as the world's second-largest economy continued to recover. 

 
The Dollar Is Weak. Investors Bet It Will Slide Even More.

The U.S. dollar this week hit its lowest levels against a basket of currencies in more than two years. Investors and analysts think it has further to fall. 

 
China Set to Slap Anti-Dumping Duties on Australian Wine

China's commerce ministry said that it will impose temporary anti-dumping duties on imports of Australian wines after launching a probe in August. 

 
U.S. Hospitalizations Top 90,000 for First Time

The number of people hospitalized in the U.S. due to Covid-19 surpassed 90,000 for the first time, as the pandemic loomed over Thanksgiving Day celebrations. 

 
How Property Booms Eat Our Economic Future

An increasing body of research looking at the U.S. and Chinese real-estate markets suggests that long booms may drag on the productivity of the economy. 

 
Stock Futures Waver in Muted Holiday Trading

U.S. stock futures drifted higher, with investors anticipating a quiet day of trading on Thanksgiving. 

 
Fed Signals New Guidance Coming on Asset-Purchase Program

Officials this month discussed plans to provide more information about how long they will keep purchasing Treasury and mortgage-backed securities by linking the time frame for the stimulus program to economic conditions. 

 
Japan's Stock-Playing Central Bank Racks Up $56 Billion Gain

The Bank of Japan under Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda scored after boosting investments at the stock-market bottom, but some have started saying he shouldn't play the market so much. 

 
German Consumer Mood Set to Decline

German consumer confidence is set to fall in December, with the latest GfK index hitting a below-forecast -6.7. 

 
Bund Yields to Rise in 2021 as Economy Recovers

Yields on German government bonds are expected to rise next year as availability of Covid-19 vaccines enables the eurozone economy to recover.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-20 0515ET

