Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/08/2021 | 09:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Economy Week Ahead: Inflation, GDP, Jobless Claims

The U.S. Labor Department's report on July consumer prices is the focus of this week's economic data. 

 
Stocks Close Mostly Higher After Jobs Report

The Dow and S&P 500 rose as July's job growth reflected a strong labor market. 

 
Infrastructure Bill's Boost to Economy Is Likely to Be Limited

Investments in highways, ports and broadband under the infrastructure bill are unlikely to have a big impact on growth in the next few years, economists say, but could lead to long-term gains in productivity. 

 
China's Export Machine Still Hums Despite Covid-19, Extreme Weather

While export and import growth slowed in July, both were still strong. 

 
Cash Is Flooding Into Short-Term Markets Like Never Before

Money-market funds, banks and other investors are parking over $1 trillion in spare cash overnight in reverse and repo markets-a surge in short-term lending that is raising concerns about whether market unrest lies ahead. 

 
Companies Are Scrapping Their Plans for Fall

The fast-spreading Delta variant has managers revamping schedules, with bosses delaying office reopenings and canceling events. 

 
Record Pace for Corporate Earnings Keeps Stocks Buoyant

Despite a handful of economic risks coming into view, investors have been heartened by a standout earnings season in which the share of big U.S. companies beating profit expectations is on pace for a record. 

 
U.S.-Stock Funds Rise for the Month, Helped by Earnings Reports

The favorite word for CEOs these days is "inflation"-it is dotting most earnings reports. 

 
Highly Vaccinated States Keep Worst Covid-19 Outcomes in Check

The Delta variant has driven up U.S. Covid-19 cases, but hospitalizations and deaths have risen more slowly in areas with more vaccinations, a Wall Street Journal analysis shows. 

 
U.S. Economy Added 943,000 Jobs in July

A strengthening U.S. labor market added cushion to the economic recovery in July, with employers creating jobs at the best pace in nearly a year-adding 943,000 to payrolls-and the jobless rate falling sharply to 5.4%.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-21 2115ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02aIndia's total covid-19 cases reach 31.97 mln, death toll at 428,309 - health ministry
RE
12:02aAlibaba fires manager who allegedly sexually assaulted female staffer
RE
12:02aChina's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures
RE
12:02aChina's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures
RE
12:01aIndia's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 447 - health ministry
RE
12:01aMalaysia's June industrial production
RE
08/09INNOFACTOR OYJ : Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective of strengthening trust and security in digital Finland, in co-operation with Microsoft and KPMG
AQ
08/08India reports 35,499 new COVID-19 cases - govt statement
RE
08/08India reports 35,499 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours - govt statement
RE
08/08Indonesia's Pertamina takes over Rokan block operations from Chevron
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks slip as gold slides, oil takes a spill
2Indian bankers in talks as court rulings threaten over $6 billion in loans
3Westpac exits life insurance with $660 million unit sale to Japan's Dai-ichi
4WOLFSBURG, WE HAVE A PROBLEM: How Volkswagen stalled in China
5RENAULT : RENAULT : France's Renault, China's Geely to explore new hybrid-focused venture

HOT NEWS