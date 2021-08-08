Economy Week Ahead: Inflation, GDP, Jobless Claims

The U.S. Labor Department's report on July consumer prices is the focus of this week's economic data.

Stocks Close Mostly Higher After Jobs Report

The Dow and S&P 500 rose as July's job growth reflected a strong labor market.

Infrastructure Bill's Boost to Economy Is Likely to Be Limited

Investments in highways, ports and broadband under the infrastructure bill are unlikely to have a big impact on growth in the next few years, economists say, but could lead to long-term gains in productivity.

China's Export Machine Still Hums Despite Covid-19, Extreme Weather

While export and import growth slowed in July, both were still strong.

Cash Is Flooding Into Short-Term Markets Like Never Before

Money-market funds, banks and other investors are parking over $1 trillion in spare cash overnight in reverse and repo markets-a surge in short-term lending that is raising concerns about whether market unrest lies ahead.

Companies Are Scrapping Their Plans for Fall

The fast-spreading Delta variant has managers revamping schedules, with bosses delaying office reopenings and canceling events.

Record Pace for Corporate Earnings Keeps Stocks Buoyant

Despite a handful of economic risks coming into view, investors have been heartened by a standout earnings season in which the share of big U.S. companies beating profit expectations is on pace for a record.

U.S.-Stock Funds Rise for the Month, Helped by Earnings Reports

The favorite word for CEOs these days is "inflation"-it is dotting most earnings reports.

Highly Vaccinated States Keep Worst Covid-19 Outcomes in Check

The Delta variant has driven up U.S. Covid-19 cases, but hospitalizations and deaths have risen more slowly in areas with more vaccinations, a Wall Street Journal analysis shows.

U.S. Economy Added 943,000 Jobs in July

A strengthening U.S. labor market added cushion to the economic recovery in July, with employers creating jobs at the best pace in nearly a year-adding 943,000 to payrolls-and the jobless rate falling sharply to 5.4%.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-21 2115ET