  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/25/2022 | 09:16pm EST
Housing Slump Set to Give Fed an Inflation-Fighting Assist

The Federal Reserve's interest rate increases have brought on a housing slump as severe, by some metrics, as that of 2007-09. 

 
Stocks Edge Higher After Consumer Spending Data

The Dow and S&P 500 rose, following a fresh readout on the health of the American consumer. 

 
Wall Street Nailed Earnings but Missed the Bear Market

It is a reminder of the perils of forecasting markets: You can be exactly right and dead wrong at the same time. 

 
SPAC Boom Ends in Frenzy of Liquidation

With few prospects for deals and a surprise tax bill looming next year, special-purpose acquisition companies are closing at a rate of about four a day this month. 

 
China Won't Spoil the Fed's Soft Landing

The reopening of China's economy will put some upward pressure on oil demand and inflation-but probably less than you might think. 

 
Stock Selloff Hits Life Insurers' Fastest-Growing Product

Indexed universal-life policies grew with low rates and soaring markets, but those conditions reversed in 2022, exposing IULs high fees and complexity. 

 
Consumer Spending Tapered Off Ahead of the Holidays

Households boosted spending on services while cutting outlays on goods, including autos. The outlook for the holiday-shopping season remains murky. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Recovers in December

Confidence among consumers improved in December, recovering the losses registered in November, as concerns over inflation and the economy eased, University of Michigan data showed. 

 
U.S. New Home Sales Rose in November, Beating Forecasts For a Decline

Sales of new single-family houses in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in November for a second consecutive month. 

 
Biden Administration Delays Tax Rules for Crypto Brokers

The push to require crypto brokers to report their customers' gains to the IRS is aimed at clamping down on crypto investors' tax avoidance.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-25-22 2115ET

HOT NEWS