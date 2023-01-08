Wall Street Sets Low Bar for Corporate Earnings Season

Analysts expect companies in the S&P 500 to report their first year-over-year decline in quarterly earnings since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Dow Jumps 700 Points After Jobs Report Shows Wage Growth

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed the first week of 2023 in positive territory, as the wage data could ease pressure for further Fed interest-rate increases.

Last Year Investing Seemed Easy. Not Anymore.

All of the simple signals have disappeared.

Bonds Open 2023 With a Rally

U.S. Treasurys are off to a solid start in 2023, providing a glimmer of hope to investors recovering from a historically terrible year for bonds.

Tech Industry Reversal Intensifies With New Layoffs

Technology companies that grew rapidly during the pandemic are now reducing spending and staffing, sometimes more than once.

As White-Collar Layoffs Rise, Blue-Collar Resilience Faces Test in 2023

Manufacturing and leisure could resist pattern of bearing brunt.

Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Inflation in Focus

U.S. and China governments to report latest price trends amid waning global demand.

China Reopens to the World

Thousands of international travelers flew in and out of mainland Chinese airports as Beijing removed almost all its Covid-era border restrictions after three years.

Retiring Chicago Fed President Sees Path for Slower Pace of Rate Rises

A long-serving Federal Reserve official set to retire from the central bank next week said he was hopeful milder inflation data would allow for the Fed to raise interest rates in more traditional quarter-percentage-point increments at its next meeting.

Australian Home Prices See Record Decline

Australian home prices have experienced their largest recorded decline, with further falls expected in the coming months should the central bank lift interest rates more.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-08-23 2115ET