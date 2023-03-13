Federal Reserve Rolls Out Emergency Measures to Prevent Banking Crisis

The Fed said it would make additional funding available to banks to ensure they have "the ability to meet the needs of all depositors."

Regulators Face Urgent Task to Stem Spread From Silicon Valley Bank

Their next steps could have ripple effects through the financial system.

VCs Ease Back From Emergency Loans to Startups Caught Up in SVB Meltdown

Investors and venture capitalists who were coming up with low-interest loans and other ways to help raise cash for startups struggling to meet expenses following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank heaved a sigh of relief after federal regulators announced an emergency rescue plan.

China's Premier Seeks to Soothe Anxieties About Economy, Business Environment

Li Qiang said GDP growth target of about 5% will be a challenge and emphasized stability in first press briefing as No. 2 official.

Biden Declares U.S. Arctic Ocean Off Limits to New Oil and Gas Leasing

The administration said it will form a "firewall" against future oil and gas leasing in the Arctic and federal lands in Alaska's North Slope.

States Cite Potential Bias in Life-Insurance Algorithms

Regulators are pushing back on the use of data science to speed up cumbersome application processes.

Dividend Stocks Have New Competition: Cash

Government-bond yields at their highest levels in more than a decade and a soggy stock market have led to a steady decline in the number of stocks that offer comparatively high yields.

Savers Pile Money Into Bank CDs as Rates Top 5%

High inflation, rising interest rates, and economic anxiety are making certificates of deposit cool again.

Circle's USDC Stablecoin Breaks Peg With $3.3 Billion Stuck at Silicon Valley Bank

Worried investors cashed out more than $2 billion worth of USD Coin, knocking the dollar-pegged token below 87 cents.

Bank of England Shuts Silicon Valley Bank's U.K. Subsidiary

The unit has no critical function in the country's financial system, the BOE said, but others worry about the hit to the U.K.'s vibrant tech scene.

