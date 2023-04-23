Stocks Notch Weekly Losses as Investors Weigh Earnings Reports

Earnings season ramps up next week with Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon on the docket.

First Republic Earnings to Shed Light on Depth of Bank Crisis

Quarterly results will give investors insight into the extent of the damage after sharp deposit outflows at the bank.

Why the Banking Mess Isn't Over

Deposit flight and higher funding costs risk squeezing small businesses and lending beyond big cities.

Car Dealer Markups Helped Drive Inflation, Study Finds

The money dealers charged over manufacturers' suggested prices factored into a nearly 16% rise in the CPI in recent years.

Amazon, Facebook, Google Headline Busy Earnings Week for Tech

Tech companies continue to shed thousands of workers as they retrench and focus on profit.

Individual Investors Are Still Hungry for Stocks-While Shunning Risk

The net $77.7 billion in equities and ETFs purchased by individuals in the first quarter is near a record.

Ukraine Gears Up to Hit Russians-and Show West It Can Win

In the looming offensive, Kyiv will want to regain the initiative in the conflict and win further military assistance from the U.S. and its allies.

EPA Planning New Rules to Slash Emissions From Power Plants

The proposed regulations would steer both natural-gas and coal-fired plant operators toward the use of carbon-capture technology.

Sanctions Against Russia Could Be Better, Say These Harvard Economists

The group argues for improved coordination between the U.S. and Europe as well as more curbs on components.

Moody's Downgrades 11 Regional Banks, Including Zions, U.S. Bank, Western Alliance

The recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature have focused attention on regional lenders' weaknesses.

