Biden, McCarthy Agree to Final Details of Debt-Ceiling Deal

House lawmakers could vote on the deal as early as Wednesday. Some conservative Republicans in both chambers have signaled initial opposition.

Debt-ceiling deal gets thumbs-up from business groups, jeers from some on political right

Already, some lawmakers are criticizing the deal as not doing enough to tackle the nation's debt, while others worry it's too austere and will harm many low-income Americans.

Tech Stock Rally Leaves Small-Caps in the Dust

One measure shows large-cap stocks beating smaller companies by the widest margin in 25 years.

Dollar Is Still King in Europe and Swaying Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve's interest-rate increases affect Europe's economy as much as-or even more than-they do the U.S.

Wall Street's Next Big Play Is Garbage

The green push by the U.S. and state governments is turning trash into treasure and boosting the firms that handle America's garbage.

U.S. Delivers Early Win in Asia Trade Pact, But Rifts Surface

The U.S. and 13 Asia-Pacific nations agreed to expand supply-chain cooperation.

Saudi Arabia, Russia Ties Under Strain Over Oil-Production Cuts

Tensions are rising between Saudi Arabia and Russia as Moscow keeps pumping large volumes of cheaper crude into the market, undermining Riyadh's efforts to bolster energy prices.

Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack on Kyiv Since Start of War

Depleting Ukraine's air-defense stocks could be an attempt to increase the effectiveness of Russia's future cruise-missile attacks, defense experts said.

Nasdaq Leads Stock Rally

Stocks climbed as a deal to raise the debt ceiling began to take shape. The Nasdaq gained 2.2%, extending its winning streak to five weeks. The Dow rose 329 points.

U.S. Consumer Spending Jumped in April and Inflation Accelerated

The Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of consumer prices increased 4.4% in April from a year earlier, up from March.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-28-23 2315ET