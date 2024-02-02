Jobs Growth of 353,000 Blasts Past Expectations as Labor Market Stays Hot

Jobs growth far outstripped expectations, the latest surprise delivered by a labor market that has defied predictions of a significant slowdown.

Consumer sentiment in January jumps to highest level in 2 1/2 years

Consumer sentiment shot up in January to the highest level since the summer of 2021, as Americans got some relief from waning inflation.

Nasdaq Jumps, Indexes Higher After Strong Hiring Data

U.S. stock indexes were mostly higher after strong jobs data scrambled rate-cut expectations.

U.S. factory orders up 0.2% in December, in line with consensus

Orders for manufactured goods rose 0.2% in December, the Commerce Department said Friday. The gain was in line with the consensus of economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal.

Why Major U.S. Cities Are Becoming a Problem for Foreign Banks

International banks often have greater exposure to U.S. downtowns and big cities.

Oil Prices Gain on Report OPEC to Maintain Voluntary Output Cuts

The bloc will wait to decide whether to extend the cuts until March, Reuters reported, citing unidentified people close to the discussions.

How Do You Turn Around a Bear Market? China Has One Answer

China has pushed a group of state-linked companies to buy exchange-traded funds, part of an effort to boost stock prices. So far, it isn't working.

Pro Take: The 'Last Mile' of the Inflation Fight Doesn't Seem So Bad

All of a sudden, the Federal Reserve's inflation fight seems to be moving swiftly through what economists call the "last mile."

Justice Department Charges Three People in $400 Million FTX Mystery Hack

The hack coincided with the crypto exchange's meltdown more than a year ago.

Stocks for the Looong Run: Could Japan's Lost Decades Happen in America?

Tokyo's market has almost broken even after 34 years, pointing to the dangers of extreme bubbles.

