Hiring Boom Continues, but Signs of Cooling Labor Market Boost Rate-Cut Hopes

Friday's report from the Labor Department follows January data that came in hotter than expected and shifted investors' outlook for the path forward for interest rates.

Stocks Wobble After Payroll Gains Top Forecasts, Unemployment Ticks Up

U.S. stocks lost steam as investors digested a mixed jobs report, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the losses.

Canada Unemployment Rate Edges Back Up to 5.8% in February

Another month of relatively solid hiring was again outpaced by the country's booming population.

China's Vehicle Sales Fall Amid Price War, Long Holiday

China's vehicle sales fell sharply in February, dragged by weaker demand during the Lunar New Year holiday and an intensifying price war.

German Industrial Production Ticks Up More Than Expected

Germany's industrial output rose 1% in January, delivering some bright news for the country's creaking industrial model.

The Banking Crisis a Year Ago Upended the Venture Debt Market. Founders Are Still Adjusting.

Roughly a year after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, venture debt remains tough to access. That is particularly true for early-stage startups, despite competitors rushing into the market.

New Lenders Enter Fund Finance After Regional-Banking Crisis

New entrants see opportunities in a money-starved sector that larger banks are leaving.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds

In the U.S. and Europe, economic data will be watched closely-with U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday to be the highlight-as focus remains on when central banks are likely to start cutting interest rates.

Sea Corridor for Gaza Tests U.S. Ability to Ease Humanitarian Crisis

The move to facilitate aid deliveries by sea comes after the Biden administration struggled to persuade Israel to let in more by land.

White House Revives Plan to Save Homeowners Money on Closing Costs

The pilot program will cover some title insurance costs, despite blowback from insurers and lawmakers.

