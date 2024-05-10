U.S. consumer sentiment sours in May

The University of Michigan's gauge of consumer sentiment fell to 67.4 in a preliminary May reading, down from 77.2 in the prior month.

Dow, S&P 500 Open Higher; Novavax Shares Rocket

The Dow industrials were on a tear as European and Hong Kong markets also made gains.

Beijing's 'Digest' Plan Signals Shift in China's Housing Crisis

Beijing's newfound focus on a housing glut marks a sea change in how senior officials view China's festering property crisis, setting the stage for rescue efforts that could range from unprecedented easing for home buyers to billions in state spending to buy up unsold projects.

Biden to Quadruple Tariffs on Chinese EVs

The administration is preparing to announce higher levies on a range of Chinese goods next week

U.K. Returns to Growth as War Shock Fades

The U.K.'s gross domestic product rose 0.6% in the first quarter, a sign that the country is beginning to recover from the damage caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Japan's Stock Market Is Booming. It Isn't All About the Weak Yen.

Although some prominent companies such as Toyota are benefiting from a weaker Japanese currency, the broad impact is mixed.

Does Your EV Hurt, or Help, the Economy?

A product that helps the environment yet poses a risk to the economy will lose public backing as it grows. It seems to be happening already.

Israeli Forces Push Into Rafah as Gaza Cease-Fire Talks Falter

Israel's military struck what it said were Hamas tunnel shafts in Gaza, while negotiations about a cease-fire and hostage release hit another impasse.

The Dow Is a Terrible Index. But It Is Telling Us Something Important.

Though anchored in the past, the Dow Jones Industrial Average captures something about the way the market changes.

Even a State-Linked Giant Can't Duck China's Real-Estate Crisis

China Vanke's Hong Kong-listed shares have lost two-thirds of their value over the past year. That is bad news for those hoping the worst is over for China's real-estate market.

