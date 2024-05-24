S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise to Finish Week

Technology stocks helped push the broad-based S&P index higher Friday, capping off a rocky week in markets.

U.S. consumer sentiment darkens in May on worries of higher inflation

According to the survey, Americans think inflation will average 3.3% in the next year, up from an expectation of 3.2% in the prior month.

U.S. durable goods see third straight month of gains in a potential sign slump may be ending

Overall, manufacturing has been stuck in neutral and may remain there until interest rates ease.

Canada Retail Sales Fell 0.2% in March, Recovered in April

Early signs show consumers in Canada were spending again last month, snapping a run of sluggish retail sales through the first quarter.

Buyback Spree Adds Fuel to European Stock Rally

European companies are increasingly relying on share buybacks to return cash to shareholders, a sign of confidence about their prospects that is helping lift stock markets to new highs.

Treasury Bills Are the Best Place to Park Your Cash. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

Their 5%-plus yield looks attractive-especially with the Federal Reserve unlikely to cut interest rates soon.

Citi Isn't the Only One With a Fat Finger Problem

Being rushed, typos and confusing ticker symbols are among the reasons small investors cite when they've bought the wrong stock.

U.S. Real-Estate Fund Details Limits to Investor Redemptions

Starwood Real Estate Income Trust is tightening its redemption policies for investors as it slows its real-estate asset sales amid depressed prices.

Goldman Moves Back Rate-Cut Forecast. The Economy Is Tough to Predict.

The investment bank's latest forecast is now in line with the market's expectations as shown by the CME Fedwatch Tool.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds: U.S. and Eurozone Inflation, China PMIs in Focus

U.S. PCE inflation data will be watched for clues about when the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates, while eurozone inflation figures will be scrutinized ahead of an expected rate cut by the European Central Bank in June.

