Hiring Accelerated as Economy Added 353,000 Jobs in January

The U.S. added more jobs last month than expected, while the unemployment rate was 3.7%.

Stock Futures Steady After Stronger-Than-Expected Jobs Data

U.S. stock futures were higher after jobs report showed employers added 353,000 jobs in January, more than the 185,000 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected.

Global Span of Banks' Commercial Real Estate Problem Starts Locally

International banks often have greater exposure to U.S. downtowns and big cities.

Oil Prices Gain on Report OPEC to Maintain Voluntary Output Cuts

The bloc will wait to decide whether to extend the cuts until March, Reuters reported, citing unidentified people close to the discussions.

How Do You Turn Around a Bear Market? China Has One Answer

China has pushed a group of state-linked companies to buy exchange-traded funds, part of an effort to boost stock prices. So far, it isn't working.

Pro Take: The 'Last Mile' of the Inflation Fight Doesn't Seem So Bad

All of a sudden, the Federal Reserve's inflation fight seems to be moving swiftly through what economists call the "last mile."

Stocks for the Looong Run: Could Japan's Lost Decades Happen in America?

Tokyo's market has almost broken even after 34 years, pointing to the dangers of extreme bubbles.

WuXi Companies' Shares Slide Amid Concerns Over Proposed U.S. Bill

Shares of the WuXi family of companies extended losses amid concerns that a proposed bill in the U.S. would block the U.S. government from doing business with some Chinese biotechnology companies.

Chinese EV Makers' Shares Rise After Better-Than-Expected January Sales

Shares of a host of Chinese electric-vehicle makers rose in Hong Kong, helped by better-than-expected sales in a typically slow month.

Former Blackstone Partner on Track for $1 Billion Haul With New Real Estate Fund

The new firm will focus on warehouses, multifamily buildings in Sunbelt cities and hotels.

