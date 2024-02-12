Stocks Poised for Lower Open

January's consumer price index, coming Tuesday, will give investors their first major inflation reading of the year.

Stocks Are at Records, but Are They Expensive?

What investors can learn from five popular valuation models.

Can the U.S. Break China's Grip on Solar?

China controls the bulk of the world's solar supply chain. Now, the U.S. is trying to build its own. It will be tough.

New York Community Bancorp Went From a Crisis Winner to Banking's Next Worry

The regional lender is seeking funds and considering asset sales after its stock plunged.

The Cost of Biden's Climate Tax Credits Is Soaring

Fast growth in clean energy and EVs boosts estimates by $428 billion while cutting emissions.

How Chinese Economic Coercion Soured Australia's Wine Industry

The differing fortunes of Australian wine and coal-two export industries targeted by China-offer clues as to how future trade conflicts could unfold.

China's Carbon Emissions Are Set to Decline Years Earlier Than Expected

China's massive rollout of renewable energy is accelerating so fast that climate watchdogs now expect the country's greenhouse gas emissions could peak as soon as this year.

Caught in Biden's Natural-Gas Export Fight: Your Utility Bill

The export boom has hitched U.S. prices to volatile global markets.

Home Buying Season Is Here. It Could Be Chilly.

Strong economic data could lead to weaker housing demand temporarily.

We're Not Eating Enough Bacon, and That's a Problem for the Economy

The American pork industry has become so efficient that demand can't keep up with supply. In search of solutions, farmers and processors are looking at everything from new overseas markets to fattier, tastier pigs.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-12-24 0115ET