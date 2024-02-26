Dow struggles for direction as investors look for fresh catalysts

U.S. stocks see mixed trading Monday after Nvidia led a surge to record highs last week.

Sales of new homes tick up in January

New-home sales were at a 661,000 annual rate in January, versus 651,000 in the prior month.

Treasury Markets Are Losing Their Shock Absorber

Declining balances in reverse repo, where funds stow their cash overnight in exchange for interest, presage a trying period in the most central market.

Italian Government Bonds' Strong Performance Looks Set to Continue

Italian BTPs have performed remarkably well in recent months, a trend which is likely to continue as prospects of interest-rate cuts boosts investors' demand for riskier assets, analysts said.

Investors Flock Back to Biotech After a Long, Cold Spell

Among the startups pulling in cash are companies chasing hot research areas such as cancer and weight loss.

China Is Stockpiling for the Next Phase of the Chip Wars

Bumper chip-equipment sales from Western companies such as ASML are a sign of coming disruptions to the market.

A Hedge Fund Made a Killing on Avis Stock. Now the Trade Is Backfiring.

Karthik Sarma concentrates on a small number of stocks, and one has cost him more than $1 billion on paper in 2024.

Biden Calls Leaders to White House as Shutdown Looms, Ukraine Aid Stalls

Parts of the government will run out of funding Friday night unless Republicans and Democrats can strike a deal.

U.K. Housebuilders Investigated by Competition Watchdog Over Information Sharing

The U.K.'s competition regulator has launched an investigation into whether eight housebuilders have shared commercially sensitive information with their competitors.

Warren Buffett Was There for the Japanese Market Rally

Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in five Japanese trading companies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-24 1315ET