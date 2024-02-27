Stocks Slip Ahead of Inflation Data

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Dow industrials shed 0.2%, after both hit records Friday.

Japan's Consumer Prices Grow at Slowest Pace in Nearly Two Years

Japan's consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in nearly two years in January, but came in above expectations, backing views that the central bank will exit its negative interest rate policy, albeit cautiously.

The big engine that could: U.S. economy barrels ahead and puts recession forecasts in rear view

The U.S. was supposed to suffer a recession from higher interest rates. It didn't. Next economists predicted a big slowdown in growth. No dice. And now? The economy is going to be just fine after all.

Sales of new homes tick up in January

New-home sales were at a 661,000 annual rate in January, versus 651,000 in the prior month.

Biden Says Cease-Fire in Gaza Could Come as Early as This Weekend

Ahead of Michigan's Tuesday primary, the president said "we're close" to reaching a deal between Israel and Hamas.

Investors Flock Back to Biotech After a Long, Cold Spell

Among the startups pulling in cash are companies chasing hot research areas such as cancer and weight loss.

Treasury Markets Are Losing Their Shock Absorber

Declining balances in reverse repo, where funds stow their cash overnight in exchange for interest, presage a trying period in the most central market.

Biden Calls Leaders to White House as Shutdown Looms, Ukraine Aid Stalls

Parts of the government will run out of funding Friday night unless Republicans and Democrats can strike a deal.

Italian Government Bonds' Strong Performance Looks Set to Continue

Italian BTPs have performed remarkably well in recent months, a trend which is likely to continue as prospects of interest-rate cuts boosts investors' demand for riskier assets, analysts said.

China Is Stockpiling for Next Phase of the Chip Wars

Bumper chip-equipment sales by Western companies such as ASML are a sign of coming disruptions to the market.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-24 2315ET