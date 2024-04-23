Stocks Regain Footing After Brutal Week

The S&P 500 ends a six-day streak of losses with a 0.9% gain as all 11 sectors rise. Earnings and economic data provide the next tests for the market.

Why you shouldn't be too quick to dump your stocks just yet

Sectors that typically rally at the end of bull markets are lagging.

Israel Moves Closer to Rafah Invasion as Iran Crisis Wanes

Israeli leaders say they intend to go ahead with uprooting Hamas in its last stronghold, despite vocal opposition from the U.S.

Gold posts biggest one-day drop in over a year as geopolitical concerns ease

Gold prices dropped by nearly 3% Monday, pressured as geopolitical pressures appeared to ease in the Middle East.

Technology stocks show signs of 'breaking down' ahead of Big Tech earnings

Technology stocks are broadly showing signs of "breaking down," as the sector struggles in a slump this month that has deepened significantly, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Analysis: Path for 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield to 5% Is Possible but Tricky

A recent jump in U.S. government-bond yields has left investors pondering whether the 10-year Treasury yield could reach 5% as expectations for interest-rate cuts continue to be scaled back.

Big Tech Faces Earnings Test After Market Rout

The Magnificent Seven stocks lost nearly $1 trillion in combined market value last week, increasing pressure on the group to deliver.

Breaking the Real-Estate Doom Loop Is Possible. Just Look at Detroit.

Barely a decade after it declared bankruptcy, the city is emerging as America's most unlikely real-estate boomtown.

Move Aside, Big Banks: Giant Funds Now Rule Wall Street

Asset managers are growing into huge and complex financial supermarkets that mint billionaires by the dozen.

