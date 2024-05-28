Global Stocks Rise; Investors Await Inflation Data

Stocks in Asia and Europe rose, while U.S. index futures edged lower, kicking off a week that includes the release of a closely watched U.S. inflation gauge.

Australian Retail Sales Failed to Spring Back in April

The country's retail sales remained weak in April, highlighting the plight of consumers in the face of elevated interest rates and rising costs, while signaling a sluggish economy for some time yet.

New Zealand to Introduce Mortgage Lending Restrictions as Debt, Home Prices Climb

The country's central bank will apply new mortgage lending restrictions to reduce potential financial instability risks stemming from high household debt and rising home prices.

Switzerland's Central Bank Sold Apple Stock, and More. It Bought Virgin Galactic.

The central bank of Switzerland sold Apple, Lucid, and Shopify stock, and increased a stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter.

China Raises $48 Billion for Semiconductor Fund

Beijing is aiming to increase its chip-making capabilities in the face of an escalating technology competition with the U.S.

German Business Sentiment Fails to Improve

The Ifo business-climate index was unchanged in May, against expectations for an uptick, though firms did set out a more optimistic outlook for the months ahead.

ECB's Lane Says Way Clear for Rate Cuts

The eurozone's inflation rate and the pace of wage rises are slowing gradually, paving the way for possible rate cuts after a first reduction in borrowing costs next month, the ECB's chief economist said.

Wall Street economists expect 'friendly' U.S. inflation data this Friday

Expectations about the future path of Federal Reserve interest-rate policy has been on a roller coaster this year and the next potential swoon could come Friday with the release of the Fed's preferred inflation measure of consumer inflation.

China Courts U.S.'s Top Asian Allies on Trade, but Will It Succeed?

Despite Beijing's calls to avoid protectionism, the three countries didn't reach any concrete initiatives.

AI Is Driving 'the Next Industrial Revolution.' Wall Street Is Cashing In.

Old-school stocks in the utilities, energy and materials sectors are outpacing the wider market.

