S&P 500, Nasdaq Climb as Busy Earnings Week Starts

Stocks were rallying ahead of a deluge of earnings this week.

Big Tech Faces Earnings Test After Market Rout

The Magnificent Seven stocks lost nearly $1 trillion in combined market value last week, increasing pressure on the group to deliver.

Analysis: Path for 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield to 5% Is Possible but Tricky

A recent jump in U.S. government-bond yields has left investors pondering whether the 10-year Treasury yield could reach 5% as expectations for interest-rate cuts continue to be scaled back.

China's Benchmark Lending Rates Kept Unchanged

China's benchmark loan prime rates were held steady in line with expectations as signs of stronger economic momentum make near-term policy easing less likely.

Israel Moves Closer to Rafah Invasion as Iran Crisis Wanes

Israeli leaders say they intend to go ahead with uprooting Hamas in its last stronghold, despite vocal opposition from the U.S.

Move Aside, Big Banks: Giant Funds Now Rule Wall Street

Asset managers are growing into huge and complex financial supermarkets that mint billionaires by the dozen.

Big Stocks Won When Markets Rose. They Are Winning Again in the Selloff.

High rates and war fears hit smaller stocks harder-driving an unusual split in two of the major U.S. indexes.

Breaking the Real-Estate Doom Loop Is Possible. Just Look at Detroit.

Barely a decade after it declared bankruptcy, the city is emerging as America's most unlikely real-estate boomtown.

U.S.-China Internet War Intensifies as House Passes TikTok Ban

The measure, requiring ByteDance to sell the popular app or stop operating in the U.S., now heads to the Senate. TikTok's general counsel plans to step down.

India's Broken Education System Threatens Its Superpower Dreams

Creating a competent manufacturing workforce is India's biggest challenge as it repositions its economy from software and IT toward production.

