BOE Leaves Rates Unchanged, Signals It's Closer to Cutting

The U.K.'s central bank left its key rate at 5.25% but indicated it could lower it in the coming months-possibly as early as June.

Jobless claims jump to highest level in nine months

Initial jobless-benefit claims rose by 22,000 to 231,000 in the week ending May 4, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday. That's the highest level since last August.

Dow Slips at Open as Airbnb Shares Slide

All three major U.S. markets hovered near flat after weekly jobless claims came in higher than expected.

What CFOs Are Saying About Higher-for-Longer Rates

Interest rates were set to fall. Now, companies are hunting for ways to offset higher debt costs, making sure potential deals are worth the extra financing cost and bracing for more sales pressure.

Chinese Stocks Rebound, but Foundation for Rally Still Weak

Stocks in Chinese companies have bounced back, but investors have seen false dawns before.

Buybacks Are Back: Corporate America Is on a Spending Spree

Share repurchases in the first quarter are up sharply, led by Meta and Apple.

Making Money Off the Weight-Loss Revolution Has Even Wall Street Befuddled

Investors ponder how to trade a trend that might take years or decades to play out.

More Regulators Eye Whistleblower Award Programs Hoping for Insider Tips

Programs to award whistleblowers who provide tips that lead to enforcement actions are gaining momentum, both in the U.S. and abroad.

Why China's Xi Faces a Pressing Challenge in Europe

The Chinese leader has sought to repair trade ties as Beijing's exports to the West have dropped.

BOJ Becoming More Concerned About Effects of Weaker Yen

The Bank of Japan's board is becoming more concerned about the inflation outlook as a sharply weaker yen threatens to drive up import prices.

