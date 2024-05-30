This Record Stock Market Is Riding on Questionable AI Assumptions

Just four giant technology stocks added more market value than the rest of the S&P 500 put together this month. More than half of the gain came from Nvidia.

Tariffs Are More Than Just Taxes. They Are a Tool of Geopolitics.

Duties on Chinese imports may hurt low-income consumers, but something bigger is at stake: U.S. economic security.

S&P Upgrades India's Outlook on Reform Efforts, Robust Economy

The country's buzzing economy and fiscal reform efforts wins an outlook upgrade from S&P, a move economists say might pave the way for sovereign rating upgrades.

China Lifts Ban on Most Australian Beef Exporters

China has lifted suspensions on five Australian meat exporters, the Australian government said on Thursday, in a further sign of steadily warming ties between the two countries.

New Zealand Forecasts Return to Budget Surplus in 2027

The New Zealand government forecast a return to a budget surplus by 2027-2028, but warned of an increasingly difficult economic backdrop in the interim with the economy suffering through an extended recession.

The FDIC Chairman Is Resigning Under a Cloud. He's Still in Charge.

After investigations revealed a toxic workplace at the banking regulator, the chairman told staff that he would step down once a successor is confirmed.

Money Supply Rose for the First Time in More Than a Year. What That Signals for the Economy.

Having unneeded money in the financial system could exacerbate inflation just as Fed officials await evidence that price gains are slowing down before cutting interest rates.

U.S. economy keeps growing, Fed's Beige Book says, but businesses are less gung-ho

The U.S. economy expanded in the late spring, a Federal Reserve survey found, but persistent inflation, high interest rates and political uncertainty caused businesses to turn "somewhat more pessimistic."

Goldman Sachs executive Beth Hammack named next president of Cleveland Fed

Beth Hammack, a top executive at Goldman Sachs, will become the next president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, the bank said Wednesday.

Mortgage rates inch up for the first time in a month, spooking home buyers

Mortgage applications fell 5.7% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 7.05%.

