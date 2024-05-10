Dow Notches Longest Winning Streak of 2024

All three stock indexes neared records, reversing April's declines.

Why the Dow Keeps Outperforming the S&P 500 This Month

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has closed higher every day in May, beating out the S&P 500 for a rare stretch.

Fed's Mary Daly Sees 'a Really Healthy Labor Market'

The San Francisco Fed president also dismissed the idea that additional interest-rate hikes are necessary at this point.

The Fed Is in a Holding Pattern. That Could Be Good for Stocks.

Interest rate cuts may not happen until much later this year or even 2025. But that is because the economy-and earnings- remain healthy.

New Zealand's Manufacturing Sector Remains in Contraction

The country's manufacturing sector showed tentative signs of recovery in April, but remained in contraction, according to the latest BNZ - BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index.

Saudi Arabia's Economy Isn't Just About Oil. 4 Stocks to Consider.

Saudi Arabia boosted its economy, kept China as an oil customer, opened up more jobs for women, and is becoming more socially liberal.

BOE Leaves Rates Unchanged, Signals It's Closer to Cutting

The U.K.'s central bank left its key rate at 5.25% but indicated it could lower it in the coming months-possibly as early as June.

Jobless claims jump to highest level in nine months

Initial jobless-benefit claims rose by 22,000 to 231,000 in the week ending May 4, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday. That's the highest level since last August.

What CFOs Are Saying About Higher-for-Longer Rates

Interest rates were set to fall. Now, companies are hunting for ways to offset higher debt costs, making sure potential deals are worth the extra financing cost and bracing for more sales pressure.

Chinese Stocks Rebound, but Foundation for Rally Still Weak

Stocks in Chinese companies have bounced back, but investors have seen false dawns before.

