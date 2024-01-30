S&P 500 futures hold near highs as Microsoft results loom

U.S. stock index futures held near record highs early Tuesday as corporate earnings stack up with Microsoft results in the wings, while investors also ready for a raft of government data and a Federal Reserve interest rate announcement.

Europe's Stagnating Economy Falls Further Behind the U.S.

Fresh economic data showed the divide between the U.S. and European economies is widening.

Evergrande Is Finished. China's Property Woes Aren't.

Chinese officials must act forcefully to stabilize the country's real-estate sector and protect its wider economy, say analysts.

Fewer Workers Are Quitting. Here's What That Means for the Economy.

The surge in pandemic resignations has subsided, suggesting workers might be less confident in their ability to find a new job or more content in their current roles.

What Investors Need to Know About the U.S. Government's Borrowing Plans

The Treasury Department will reveal its debt issuance strategy for the next three months on Wednesday.

German Economy Misses Recession

German GDP contracted 0.3% in the final quarter of 2023, following revised flat growth in the third quarter, meaning the economy marginally dodged a technical recession.

Key China Bond Yield Hits Lowest in Over Two Decades as Easing Hopes Rise

The yield on China's benchmark government bond dropped to its lowest level in over two decades on growing expectations that Beijing will deliver more monetary policy easing to help bolster its economy.

Global Deal Activity on Course to Rebound This Year

A downturn in global mergers and acquisitions is on track to reverse in 2024, but dealmaking in corners of Australia's energy and resources sector faces uncertainty as the prices of some commodities slump.

The Real-Estate Downturn Comes for America's Premier Office Towers

Rents at the highest-end buildings have fallen, and the rate of leasing has been slowing.

Preparing to Access Beneficial Ownership Database Will Cost Banking Industry Millions, FinCEN Estimates

The Treasury Department's anti-money-laundering unit details the procedures for banks and local agencies to access the new corporate-ownership information database.

