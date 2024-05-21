May 21, 2024 at 09:17 am EDT

Stock Futures Flat While Crypto Prices Extend Gains

Stock futures were little changed after Nasdaq Composite on Monday hit its ninth record of the year and the Dow retreated a bit from the 40000 milestone.

JPMorgan's Consumer Business Is Doing Great. Its Customers Are Just OK.

The nation's largest lender sees borrowers trading down but still spending.

Singapore's MAS Steps Up Green Finance Partnership With China's Central Bank

Singapore's central bank separately announced plans to sell up to US$1.9 billion of sovereign bonds to fund environmental projects.

The Unlikely Stocks That Became a Hot Bet on AI

The staid utilities industry has become a top-performing sector.

China's Youth Unemployment Eased in April

China's youth unemployment rate declined in April, in what will likely be welcome news for Beijing as it steps up policy support for the economy.

Savings Account Rates Are Falling. Why Ally, Discover and Others Are Pay Savers Less.

Online accounts have long been a refuge for people looking for the highest savings rates. Here's why some banks are pulling back.

Janus Henderson Takes Big Swing on Australian REITs

Janus Henderson is significantly overweight on Australian REITs in its fixed-interest portfolios, building positions in Dexus, GPT and Vicinity Centres because of their low gearing.

How China Is Beating the West in the Minerals War

Despite years of efforts by the West to make a dent, Chinese mining companies are becoming more dominant, not less.

RBA Elected Not to Fine Tune Rates at Policy Meeting

The Reserve Bank of Australia has warned that risks around the inflation outlook have risen, while uncertainty around the economy's trajectory more broadly remains highly elevated.

Fed's Bostic expects inflation to keep coming down - but slowly

The U.S. economy is slowing down, albeit at a glacial pace, and this should help inflation continue to gradually cool, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said Monday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-21-24 0915ET