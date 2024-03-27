Stocks Extend Slide from Recent Records

Investors rode a sugar high in Krispy Kreme shares and cocoa contracts.

Durable-goods orders rebound and business investment rises

Orders for big-ticket items climbed 1.4% in February. Are these faint signs of a manufacturing revival?

More Chinese Companies to Be Added to U.S. Import Ban List

A list of companies banned over forced labor concerns is expected to grow in the next few months, says Laura Murphy, a Homeland Security adviser.

Irish Economy Forecast to Return to Growth, Easing Drag on Eurozone

The eurozone economy may be freed of a headwind that enfeebled growth in 2023, with new forecasts pointing to a return to expansion for Ireland, one of the currency area's smallest but most changeable members.

Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Being Hit by Cargo Ship, Six Presumed Dead

The Coast Guard is suspending active search and rescue efforts and switching to a recovery phase.

Consumer confidence dips in March on more pessimism about the future of the economy

Consumer confidence fell in March to a four-month low as persistent inflation and the 2024 presidential election made Americans more anxious, a new survey showed.

Larry Fink Says World Leaders Must Address Growing Retirement Crisis

The BlackRock CEO's annual letter says demographics will strain retirement systems.

Home prices reach new high in January, Case-Shiller says

Case-Shiller 20-city home price index up 6.2% year-on-year in January.

China Files WTO Complaint Against U.S. Over Electric-Vehicle Subsidies

Beijing says rules that require vehicles to use parts from specific regions to qualify for subsidies are discriminatory and distort fair competition.

Video: Why Consumer Confidence Is Falling

The WSJ's Dion Rabouin breaks down the latest conference board data and what consumers are saying about the economy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-24 2115ET