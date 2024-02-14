February 14, 2024 at 01:16 am EST

Stocks Drop After Hot Inflation Report Clouds Rate-Cut Outlook

Tuesday's session was the worst CPI day for stocks since 2022.

Rate Cuts Might Be Delayed. That's No Reason to Panic.

Markets reacted harshly to the January inflation reading, but the economic backdrop remains positive.

Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Clouds Rate-Cut Outlook

Inflation cooled to 3.1% in January, while underlying prices ticked up slightly more than expected.

Regional-bank stocks are back under pressure as investors get 'a dose of reality' about obstacles to cutting rates

Shares of regional banks are hit hard on Tuesday after an inflation reading came in surprisingly strong, raising more concerns about potential fallout to commercial real estate from higher interest rates.

OPEC Sticks to Oil-Demand Growth View, Lifts Economic Forecast

OPEC left its expectations for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but raised its economic forecast amid easing inflation and anticipated interest-rate cuts.

U.S. Proposes Requiring Investment Advisers to Put in Place Anti-Money-Laundering Controls

The proposed rule would require many U.S. investment advisers to start detecting and reporting suspected money laundering to the U.S. government.

Cyber Vendors See Signs of Market Recovery

After a year marked by layoffs and belt-tightening, providers say security chiefs are spending again.

Video: Why Inflation Is Holding Above 3%

Watch as WSJ's Dion Rabouin digs into the latest inflation report and explains the most important details for investors.

Warehousing Demand Is Starting to Shrink

Subleases are surging as companies pare back storage capacity they built up during the pandemic.

Canada Real-Estate Sales Heat Up, Adding Headwind to Inflation Fight

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is forecasting a 16% jump in sales this year from 2023.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-24 0115ET