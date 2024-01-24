China Moves to Boost Bank Lending in Effort to Prop Up Growth

The central bank made an early move in what is expected to be a broad but restrained campaign to prop up growth this year after a lackluster 2023.

U.S. stocks open higher with tech earnings in spotlight

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 on course for its fourth consecutive all-time high after a batch of well-received earnings that show the health of corporate America and could impact the outlook for interest rates.

The Middle East Crisis Is Starting to Weigh on the Economy

Red Sea skirmishes are starting to hit European supply chains, surveys show, raising the risk of pressure on inflation.

Regional Banks Had Another Bad Quarter

The 2023 bank crisis is over, but the worst may be yet to come for some regional and community lenders.

Bank of Canada Leaves Rates Unchanged, Frets About Core Inflation's 'Persistence'

The Bank of Canada kept its main interest rate unchanged at 5% with a focus on how long the rate needs to stay at current levels to subdue stubbornly high inflation.

Trumponomics 2.0: Less Tax Tailwind, More Trade Turmoil

While former President Donald Trump is running on his economic record, his next term will feature a different agenda.

Eurozone Downturn Slows at Start of Year

Economic activity improved in the eurozone in January, with manufacturing output falling at its slowest rate since April, although the flash PMI still came in below forecast.

Credit Card Debt Is Up-and It's Taking Longer to Pay Down

From fuel and groceries to hotels and airline tickets, consumers are putting more purchases on credit cards-and taking longer to pay them off.

China Stocks Rally on Beijing Stimulus. Don't Bet on Recovery Yet.

The Chinese central bank on Wednesday surprised markets with a cut to bank reserve ratios.

Retailers Return to Bringing in Inventory 'Just in Time'

Inventory levels that surged during the pandemic are down and companies are reluctant to build new stockpiles.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-24 1115ET