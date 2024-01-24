Dow struggles for direction, S&P 500 sees Wednesday's earlier gains dwindle in afternoon trading

U.S. stock indexes slipped from session highs Wednesday afternoon, although the S&P 500 was still on track for its fourth consecutive all-time high after a batch of well-received earnings reports.

Bank of Canada Leaves Rates Unchanged, Frets About Core Inflation's 'Persistence'

Gov. Tiff Macklem says senior officials are focused on how long to keep rate steady to achieve the central bank's 2% inflation target.

Economy revs up in early 2024, S&P finds. 'Soft landing' in sight?

The U.S. economy got off to a good start as growth sped up in January a pair of S&P business surveys showed, indicating that a recession still appears far off.

EquiLend, a Securities Lending Platform, Hit by Cyberattack

Hackers disrupt operations at key node of multitrillion-dollar market; company says restoring affected systems 'may take several days.'

Regional Banks Had Another Bad Quarter

The 2023 bank crisis is over, but the worst may be yet to come for some regional and community lenders.

China Moves to Boost Bank Lending in Effort to Prop Up Growth

The central bank made an early move in what is expected to be a broad but restrained campaign to prop up growth this year after a lackluster 2023.

The Middle East Crisis Is Starting to Weigh on the Economy

Red Sea skirmishes are starting to hit European supply chains, surveys show, raising the risk of pressure on inflation.

Trumponomics 2.0: Less Tax Tailwind, More Trade Turmoil

While former President Donald Trump is running on his economic record, his next term will feature a different agenda.

Eurozone Downturn Slows at Start of Year

Economic activity improved in the eurozone in January, with manufacturing output falling at its slowest rate since April, although the flash PMI still came in below forecast.

Credit Card Debt Is Up-and It's Taking Longer to Pay Down

From fuel and groceries to hotels and airline tickets, consumers are putting more purchases on credit cards-and taking longer to pay them off.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-24 1515ET