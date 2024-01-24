China to Cut Banks' Reserve Ratio to Shore Up Market

The People's Bank of China said it will cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, its first such move this year as regulators scrambled to respond to the stock-market selloff.

China stocks jump again on plan for $139 billion cut to bank reserves

Chinese stocks jumped late in Asia trading Wednesday after the country's central bank said it would soon loosen monetary policy to support the ailing economy.

Tech's 'Magnificent Seven' Stocks Are Back on Top

The sector giants added more than $5 trillion in market value in 2023.

Eurozone Downturn Slows at Start of Year

Economic activity improved in the eurozone in January, with manufacturing output falling at its slowest rate since April, although the flash PMI still came in below forecast.

Japan's Exports Rebounded in December

The country's exports rose 9.8% in December from a year earlier, led by growth in auto shipments.

Cooling New Zealand Inflation Turns Attention to Rate-Cut Timing

Consumer prices rose 0.5% in the fourth quarter of last year, and by 4.7% from the same period a year earlier, in line with forecasts, Stats NZ said .

Australian Prime Minister Seeks Party Support to Re-Target Income Tax Cuts

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to seek party support to adjust already-pledged income tax cuts, retargeting the cuts more fully toward low- and middle-wage earners.

Malaysia Central Bank Keeps Policy Rate on Hold

Malaysia's central bank continued to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold, standing pat for a fourth straight meeting as inflation remains in check for now.

Senators Call on Supreme Court to Rein in Corporate 'Manipulation' of Bankruptcy

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators called on the Supreme Court to prevent big companies from using the bankruptcy system to shield themselves from personal-injury and product-liability lawsuits.

Global Emissions From Electricity Set to Fall Even as Power Demand Climbs, IEA Predicts

Starting this year, record generation from renewables and nuclear will cover rising power demand from growth in emerging markets, AI and data centers, the agency says.

