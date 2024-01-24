Bank of Canada's Macklem Expects Evidence to Emerge of Slowing Inflation

The Bank of Canada expects inflation to ease later this year and downward pressure to emerge on underlying prices, conditions that could set the stage for interest-rate cuts, Gov. Tiff Macklem said Wednesday.

S&P 500 Notches Fourth-Straight Record

Stocks are charging through earnings season, with the S&P 500 hitting a fourth consecutive record and Microsoft also moving to an all-time high.

Bank of Canada Leaves Rates Unchanged, Frets About Core Inflation's 'Persistence'

Gov. Tiff Macklem says senior officials are focused on how long to keep rate steady to achieve the central bank's 2% inflation target.

Economy revs up in early 2024, S&P finds. 'Soft landing' in sight?

The U.S. economy got off to a good start as growth sped up in January a pair of S&P business surveys showed, indicating that a recession still appears far off.

EquiLend, a Securities Lending Platform, Hit by Cyberattack

Hackers disrupt operations at key node of multitrillion-dollar market; company says restoring affected systems 'may take several days.'

Swiss Financial Regulator Appoints European Central Bank Executive as Head

The appointment of Stefan Walter to lead Finma follows the job stress-related departure of his predecessor after the collapse of Credit Suisse.

Regional Banks Had Another Bad Quarter

The 2023 bank crisis is over, but the worst may be yet to come for some regional and community lenders.

China Moves to Boost Bank Lending in Effort to Prop Up Growth

The central bank made an early move in what is expected to be a broad but restrained campaign to prop up growth this year after a lackluster 2023.

The Middle East Crisis Is Starting to Weigh on the Economy

Red Sea skirmishes are starting to hit European supply chains, surveys show, raising the risk of pressure on inflation.

Eurozone Downturn Slows at Start of Year

Economic activity improved in the eurozone in January, with manufacturing output falling at its slowest rate since April, although the flash PMI still came in below forecast.

