S&P 500 futures hold the line ahead of another batch of earnings and Fedspeak

U.S. stock futures pointed to a mildly mixed start just shy of record highs on Wednesday as bond markets were calmer and investors eyed more corporate earnings.

U.S. trade deficit fell in 2023 to the lowest level in 3 years and boosted GDP

Trade gap in December inches up to $62.2 billion

A Stock Bailout Won't Solve China's Troubles

Chinese stocks shot higher this week on expectations of a big state intervention. But even if that materializes, it isn't much to celebrate.

China, Battling a Stock-Market Rout, Replaces Its Top Securities Regulator

Beijing is intensifying efforts to stem a painful slump in share prices.

Credit Cards Could Swipe Department Stores' Profits

A crackdown on late fees and more delinquent accounts poses a threat to Macy's, Kohl's, Nordstrom and others.

Germany's Industrial Production Falls For Seventh-Straight Month

Germany's industrial output fell by a much-worse-than-expected 1.6% in December, signaling further weakness in the key manufacturing sector of Europe's largest economy.

Swiss inflation peaked at just 3.3% as prices surged around world. Here's why.

A massive energy shock following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 added to inflation pressures that ravaged eurozone economies following the onset of the COVID pandemic. Switzerland, meanwhile, stood apart.

Pro Take: Venture Capital Returns Could Continue Slide

Venture capital returns declined in the first three quarters of last year, as the venture market continued to digest all it overbought at the market peak a couple of years ago.

A China-U.S. Decoupling? You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet

Tariffs haven't reduced U.S. trade links with China much. Would a 60% rate do it?

King Cash Is Being Dethroned. What to Buy Now.

Consider bond ETFs from Vanguard, dividends, and growth stocks as cash moves off the sidelines.

