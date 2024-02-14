Mortgage demand falls as rates rise across the board

Mortgage applications fell 2.3% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.87%.

S&P 500 futures edge higher after hot inflation sell-off

U.S. stock futures were higher early Wednesday as the market started to come to terms with a hotter-than-expected inflation print that caused a dive the day before.

Eurozone Industrial Output Unexpectedly Rises

Eurozone manufacturing showed signs of life again after industrial production rose in December, further signaling that the recent slump may be coming to a close.

Silicon Valley Needs to Accept That Insurance Is Boring

Venture capitalists have too often backed flashy "insurtech" startups with unworkable growth expectations.

Climate Change Has Hit Home Insurance. Is Health Insurance Next?

Insurers are adjusting to assessing climate risk as extreme heat and air pollution have been linked to a rise in hospitalizations.

U.K. Inflation Steady, Raising Prospects of Rate Cuts

U.K. consumer price inflation remained at 4% in January, defying expectations of an increase and raising the possibility the Bank of England could soon begin to cut interest rates.

MSCI Deletions Reflect Falling Confidence in China Stocks

MSCI's decision to drop dozens of Chinese names from multiple indexes will weigh on China's markets when they reopen after the Lunar New Year holidays, undoing some of Beijing's recent efforts to restore confidence in equities, analysts say.

U.S. Probes Israeli Strikes That Killed Civilians in Gaza, Possible Use of White Phosphorus in Lebanon

The investigation could result in new conditions being set on the delivery of U.S. weapons to Israel.

Rate Cuts Might Be Delayed. That's No Reason to Panic.

Markets reacted harshly to the January inflation reading, but the economic backdrop remains positive.

The Cost of Car Ownership Is Getting Painful

Gas prices are in check, but nearly everything else related to your vehicle is getting more expensive.

