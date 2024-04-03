Private sector job hiring in March was largest in eight months: ADP

American businesses added 184,000 new jobs in March, the biggest jump in hiring since July, paycheck company ADP said Wednesday.

Showtime at Disney; Dow Futures Muted

Stock futures ticked lower and markets in Asia also fell.

Eurozone Inflation Cools, Setting Stage for June Rate Cut

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation fell for the third straight month in March, a surprise that makes it more likely that the European Central Bank will cut its key interest rate in June.

The Jobs Numbers Aren't Adding Up. Immigration Helps Explain Why.

Differing population estimates could explain a growing discrepancy in the numbers.

Janet Yellen Missed the First 'China Shock.' Can She Stop the Second?

The Treasury secretary heads to China this week with a tough economic message as the Biden administration moves toward raising tariffs.

Glynn's Take: RBA's Only Certainty Is That Nothing Is Certain

There are two important reasons why the Reserve Bank of Australia has yet to totally and undeniably throw out the potential for further interest rate increases and explicitly declare a neutral policy stance.

Turkish Inflation Keeps Rising as Erdogan Suffers Electoral Setback

Turkey's consumer-price index , increased by 68.5% in March, accelerating from a 67.1% annual rate in February, while core prices that strip out the more volatile effects of energy, food, tobacco and gold, accelerated even faster.

Auto sales dip in March due to high prices and high borrowing rates

Sales of new cars and trucks in the U.S. fell 2% in March to leave auto purchases well below 2023 year-end levels, indicating that high interest rates and prices have crimped demand.

China's Service Economy Expands Further, Adding to Signs of Recovery

A private gauge of China's services activities notched a 15th straight month of growth, adding to signs of green shoots in the world's second-largest economy as government stimulus measures kick in.

Australian Consumer Confidence Slips Last Week

Consumer confidence fell 0.3 point to 82.8, according to a survey by ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

