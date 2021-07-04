News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

China Orders Ride-Hailing Firm Didi's App Removed From App Stores
Chinese regulators ordered app-store operators in the country to remove the app of Didi Global's China service, dealing a second blow to the company less than a week after its U.S. stock market debut.
Ransomware Attack Affecting Likely Thousands of Targets Drags On
The attack has stretched into a third day as cybersecurity officials scramble to remediate it.
Tyson Recalls Chicken Over Listeria Concerns
The 8.5 million pounds of affected chicken products include frozen breasts and fajita strips; the USDA is investigating several illnesses.
Gannett Invests to Build Up Product-Review Site
Newspaper-heavy Gannett looking to expand its digital reach by bolstering its product-review website, Reviewed.
Tabcorp's Lotteries Operation to Become Separate Listed Company
Australia's Tabcorp Holdings said its lotteries business will become a separate listed company after deciding a long-discussed sale of its sports betting and media operations would be overly complex.
SoftBank-Backed Fortress Investment Strikes $8.7 Billion Deal to Buy Morrisons U.K. Grocery Chain
The offer sets up a potential bidding war for the U.K.'s fourth-largest grocery-chain operator with rival U.S. buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Videogame Companies Target Mobile Gaming as Pandemic Wanes
EA and other game publishers are snatching up smaller studios and ramping up mobile-game development in a race to build and keep users.
FTC, Broadcom Agree to Settlement Around Illegal Monopoly Charges
Under a proposed consent order, Broadcom must stop requiring its customers to source three types of chips from the company on an exclusive or near-exclusive basis.
Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Water Landing Near Honolulu
A Boeing 737 cargo plane, Transair flight 810, made an emergency water landing near Honolulu; two people were on board and were rescued, the FAA said.
Justice Department Is Probing Lordstown Motors
The inquiry into the electric-truck startup is being handled by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan and is in the early stages.
