News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/04/2021 | 09:16pm EDT
China Orders Ride-Hailing Firm Didi's App Removed From App Stores

Chinese regulators ordered app-store operators in the country to remove the app of Didi Global's China service, dealing a second blow to the company less than a week after its U.S. stock market debut. 

 
Ransomware Attack Affecting Likely Thousands of Targets Drags On

The attack has stretched into a third day as cybersecurity officials scramble to remediate it. 

 
Tyson Recalls Chicken Over Listeria Concerns

The 8.5 million pounds of affected chicken products include frozen breasts and fajita strips; the USDA is investigating several illnesses. 

 
Gannett Invests to Build Up Product-Review Site

Newspaper-heavy Gannett looking to expand its digital reach by bolstering its product-review website, Reviewed. 

 
Tabcorp's Lotteries Operation to Become Separate Listed Company

Australia's Tabcorp Holdings said its lotteries business will become a separate listed company after deciding a long-discussed sale of its sports betting and media operations would be overly complex. 

 
SoftBank-Backed Fortress Investment Strikes $8.7 Billion Deal to Buy Morrisons U.K. Grocery Chain

The offer sets up a potential bidding war for the U.K.'s fourth-largest grocery-chain operator with rival U.S. buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. 

 
Videogame Companies Target Mobile Gaming as Pandemic Wanes

EA and other game publishers are snatching up smaller studios and ramping up mobile-game development in a race to build and keep users. 

 
FTC, Broadcom Agree to Settlement Around Illegal Monopoly Charges

Under a proposed consent order, Broadcom must stop requiring its customers to source three types of chips from the company on an exclusive or near-exclusive basis. 

 
Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Water Landing Near Honolulu

A Boeing 737 cargo plane, Transair flight 810, made an emergency water landing near Honolulu; two people were on board and were rescued, the FAA said. 

 
Justice Department Is Probing Lordstown Motors

The inquiry into the electric-truck startup is being handled by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan and is in the early stages.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-21 2115ET

12:11aGold steadies as rate hike bets recede, Fed minutes awaited
RE
07/05Dalian iron ore futures jump as Tangshan mills resume production
RE
07/05Global gas demand to rebound 3.6% in 2021 as economies recover from covid  iea
RE
07/05Rebound in global gas demand threatens international climate targets - IEA
RE
07/05Gas demand growth rate of 1.7% per year from 2022-2024 expected to outpace iea’s climate scenario
RE
07/05After Didi, China launches cybersecurity probe into more U.S.-listed firms
RE
07/04India's total covid-19 cases reach 30.59 mln, death toll reaches 402,728 - health ministry
RE
07/04S.Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 bln doses -govt official
RE
07/04South korea's hanmi and quratis say they have capacity to make mrna vaccines
RE
07/04South korea says in talks with mrna vaccine makers including pfizer, moderna to produce covid-19 shots
RE
1China's Didi says app takedown may hurt revenue
2Draft shows EU to propose aviation fuel tax in green policy push
3SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED : Sydney Airport gets $16.7 bln buyout bid as investors take longer-term view on travel
4Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
5FIREEYE, INC. : FIREEYE : White House reaching out with assistance to latest ransomware victims

