News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

China Orders Ride-Hailing Firm Didi's App Removed From App Stores

Chinese regulators ordered app-store operators in the country to remove the app of Didi Global's China service, dealing a second blow to the company less than a week after its U.S. stock market debut.

Ransomware Attack Affecting Likely Thousands of Targets Drags On

The attack has stretched into a third day as cybersecurity officials scramble to remediate it.

Tyson Recalls Chicken Over Listeria Concerns

The 8.5 million pounds of affected chicken products include frozen breasts and fajita strips; the USDA is investigating several illnesses.

Gannett Invests to Build Up Product-Review Site

Newspaper-heavy Gannett looking to expand its digital reach by bolstering its product-review website, Reviewed.

Tabcorp's Lotteries Operation to Become Separate Listed Company

Australia's Tabcorp Holdings said its lotteries business will become a separate listed company after deciding a long-discussed sale of its sports betting and media operations would be overly complex.

SoftBank-Backed Fortress Investment Strikes $8.7 Billion Deal to Buy Morrisons U.K. Grocery Chain

The offer sets up a potential bidding war for the U.K.'s fourth-largest grocery-chain operator with rival U.S. buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Videogame Companies Target Mobile Gaming as Pandemic Wanes

EA and other game publishers are snatching up smaller studios and ramping up mobile-game development in a race to build and keep users.

FTC, Broadcom Agree to Settlement Around Illegal Monopoly Charges

Under a proposed consent order, Broadcom must stop requiring its customers to source three types of chips from the company on an exclusive or near-exclusive basis.

Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Water Landing Near Honolulu

A Boeing 737 cargo plane, Transair flight 810, made an emergency water landing near Honolulu; two people were on board and were rescued, the FAA said.

Justice Department Is Probing Lordstown Motors

The inquiry into the electric-truck startup is being handled by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan and is in the early stages.

