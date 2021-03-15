News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fintech Stripe Scores Blockbuster $95 Billion Valuation

The valuation makes payments company Stripe, which raised $600 million from a group of investors, one of the world's most-valuable startups.

Fed Weighs Whether to Extend Capital Relief for Big Banks

The Federal Reserve faces a decision in the coming days over whether to extend relief that temporarily loosened restrictions for the way big banks account for ultrasafe assets such as Treasury securities.

Ant Group CEO Simon Hu Resigns

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny over the Chinese financial-technology behemoth.

Banner Ridge Partners Targets $600 Million for Latest Secondary Fund

Banner Ridge is prepping its next secondary fund a little more than a year after collecting $550 million for its debut fund.

Companies Still Working on Libor Changeover

Regulators are pressing firms to drop the borrowing benchmark, but many are still choosing a replacement or discussing the timing and financial implications.

U.S. Treasury Yields Climb Sharply

Selling in government bonds picked up steam, pushing yields back toward recent highs and putting an end to several sessions of relative stability.

Value Investors Finally Have Reason to Celebrate-for Now

As the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines quickens and the economy bounces back from last year's shutdowns, portfolio managers are snapping up shares of cyclical companies.

China Regulator Fines Tencent, Baidu, Others Over Investment Deals

The 12 entities, including some of the country's biggest tech companies, didn't properly report past deals, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

PayPal's Entry to Crypto Followed Long Buildup in Expertise

Last year's launch of crypto market was the culmination of finding the right talent and working with Paxos Trust, a regulatory technology provider, the CTO of PayPal's blockchain unit says.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-21 0015ET