News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/22/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Blackstone Bids to Buy Australia's Crown Resorts

The proposed deal valuing Crown at around $6 billion hinges on regulators maintaining the company's casino licenses amid investigations into its business practices. 

 
At Blackstone, Growth Is In, Value Is Out

Jonathan Gray, Blackstone Group's day-to-day leader, is guiding a shift at an investment powerhouse that made its name buying into undervalued companies. 

 
Coinbase to Pay $6.5 Million to Settle CFTC Investigation Over Trading

The cryptocurrency exchange operator settles civil case without admitting or denying fault. 

 
Calpers Search for CIO Comes Up Empty

The California Public Employees' Retirement System has suspended its search for a CIO to succeed Ben Meng, who departed last summer. 

 
Visa Faces Antitrust Investigation Over Debit-Card Practices

The Justice Department's antitrust division is asking whether Visa, the largest U.S. card network, has limited merchants' ability to route debit-card transactions over card networks that are often less expensive. 

 
Fed to End Emergency Capital Relief for Big Banks

The decision means banks will lose the temporary ability to exclude Treasurys and deposits held at the central bank when calculating their capital cushion, a loss for Wall Street firms. 

 
JPMorgan to Buy $410 Million Stake in Chinese Bank's Wealth Business

The U.S. bank's asset-management arm plans to take a 10% stake in the wealth subsidiary of China Merchants Bank, marking the first time a Chinese bank has opened up its wealth-management subsidiary to a foreign strategic investor. 

 
NFTs: The Method to the Madness of a $69 Million Art Sale

'Nonfungible tokens' could solve problems that have dogged the art world and other markets for centuries. Still, some buyers may be getting a bit too enthusiastic. 

 
Insurance Giant Chubb Offers to Buy Rival Hartford

One of the nation's biggest, oldest and best-known property-casualty insurers has made a preliminary proposal to acquire another storied name in the industry. 

 
In Japan, They're Still Worried About Deflation, Not Inflation

If any country could remain unmoved by the inflation talk that is heating up in the U.S., it would be Japan, where the central bank is digging in for a further battle with falling prices and might reduce interest rates further into negative territory.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-21 0015ET

