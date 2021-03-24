News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Securities-Trading App Robinhood Files for IPO

A pioneer in easy, commission-free trading, Robinhood has been widely expected to stage an IPO soon. The filing puts the company on track to start trading publicly by the end of the second quarter.

Hartford Rejects Bid From Rival Insurer Chubb

The company said its board rejected the unsolicited proposal after determining that it wouldn't be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

Citigroup Plans for Hybrid Workforce Post-Pandemic

Most staffers will be expected to be in the office only three days a week when the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Regulator Finds No Fair Lending Violations on Apple Card Applications

The state financial services department's superintendent says inquiry shows disparities in access to credit.

Buenos Aires Bondholders Sue Over $7 Billion Debt Logjam

GoldenTree Asset Management and others sought a judgment in the U.S. District Court in New York over the Argentine province's failure to make debt payments stretching back to April of last year.

Powell Says Stimulus Package Unlikely to Fuel Unwelcome Inflation

The Fed and Treasury chiefs testified on the government's pandemic relief efforts.

Wirecard Aided Online Marijuana Sales, Prosecutors Allege

Wirecard opened fraudulent accounts to disguise around $160 million in marijuana purchases made through a California-based marijuana-delivery service, federal prosecutors say.

Former Glencore Oil Trader Charged With Manipulation of Fuel Prices

Emilio Heredia is set to be arraigned on one count of conspiracy related to trading through a process managed by oil-price benchmark publisher S&P Global Platts.

Chinese Tech Faces New Curbs on Connecting Banks and Borrowers

Regulators are considering stricter rules on internet lenders' fee-based business, people familiar with the matter say.

Kelso Targets $3 Billion for New Flagship Buyout Fund

Kelso contributes a significant amount of capital to each new fund to align its interests with investors.

