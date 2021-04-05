Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/05/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Carl Icahn Taps Former GE Executive to Be CEO of His Firm

The activist investor is hiring GE veteran Aris Kekedjian to be CEO of Icahn Enterprises as part of a broader leadership overhaul. 

 
Greensill and Gupta's Intertwined Empires Had for Years Raised Concerns Internally

The financier and the metals magnate had been urged to decouple their businesses by executives and advisers. Now one is insolvent and the other is scrambling for survival. 

 
Food-Delivery Investors Are Overstuffed

Investors' chilly reception for Deliveroo and Olo shows there isn't an unlimited appetite for food-delivery players, no matter how big the market. 

 
Small-Business Owners Feel Weight of Personal Debt Guarantees

Many owners promise to be responsible for debts if their businesses can't pay. The burden of those guarantees has grown during the pandemic. "It's like trying to stand in quicksand." 

 
PayPal Stock Surge Triggers $31.3 Million Payout to CEO Dan Schulman

The award exceeds the chief executive's annual compensation most years. 

 
Treasury's Financial Crimes Unit Shuffles Leadership

Michael Mosier, a counselor to the Treasury's deputy secretary, will take over as acting director as Kenneth Blanco departs the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. 

 
Providence Strategic Growth Pitches $4 Billion Fifth Fund

Providence Strategic Growth Capital Partners is pitching investors on a new $4 billion fund, according to people familiar with the fundraising, which would make it the investment firm's largest fund should it reach that target. 

 
CFOs Zero In on Shareholders as Stock Volatility Soars

Some company and investor-relations executives are attempting to steer a more stable course for their stock, and hope educating shareholders on the prospects of their company will help their cause. 

 
The Housing Market Is Roaring, but Lots of People Can't Get Mortgages

Want to get a mortgage? It might be harder than you think. Lenders, facing a flood of loan applications, are tightening their approval standards. 

 
Archegos Stock Fallout: How Banks Went From Safe to Sorry

Banks underestimated the risks of the fund's holdings and their ability to exit the trades.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-21 0015ET

