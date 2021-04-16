Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/16/2021 | 12:16am EDT

04/16/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Massachusetts Goes After Robinhood's Registration

The move for revocation follows a December filing by the office of William Galvin, the secretary of the commonwealth, that accused the brokerage of aggressively marketing to inexperienced investors. 

 
Citigroup Posts Higher Earnings, Will Trim Consumer Businesses

The New York bank said it would exit its consumer operations in 13 countries, mostly across Asia, to focus on wealth management and other businesses. 

 
Bank of America Profit Doubles

The nation's second largest bank posted earnings of $8.05 billion in the first quarter, up sharply from a year earlier, when lenders began stockpiling rainy-day reserves at the onset of the pandemic. 

 
SoftBank Infusion Meant to Pay Back Credit Suisse Investors Went to Greensill Bank

That $440 million took a detour, complicating Credit Suisse's efforts to recover money owed to investors after Greensill collapsed into bankruptcy. 

 
BlackRock Profit Jumps on Broader Pandemic Recovery

The world's largest money manager posts a profit of $1.2 billion and sees assets under management rise to $9 trillion. 

 
CFO Pay Rises as Their Companies Navigate Coronavirus Pandemic

Median pay for finance chiefs at the largest U.S. companies rose 7% in total during the 2020 fiscal year, largely driven by stock-based compensation. 

 
Chinese Asset Manager Suffers Bond Selloff After Delaying Results

Debt from one of China's biggest asset managers has plunged in value, sending tremors through the market for U.S. dollar bonds of Chinese companies. 

 
JPMorgan Aims to Support Climate-Friendly Investments

Climate activists have for years called on the bank to use its lending power to protect the environment. 

 
Turkey's Central Bank Holds Rates After Erdogan's Latest Shuffle

Turkey's central bank held interest rates steady in the first major decision since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the institution's chief last month in a move that sparked a selloff in Turkish assets. 

 
Why Barclays Is One of 2021's Best-Performing Bank Stocks

Activity in the U.K. lender's investment banking arm is spurring the recovery, a vindication for Chief Executive Jes Staley.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-16-21 0015ET

12:43aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION  : ACCC proposes to re-authorise paint levy funding collection and recycling activities
PU
12:35aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA  : Foreign Exchange Notices
PU
12:33aDollar set for back-to-back weekly losses on Fed's lower-for-longer stance
RE
12:33aMARKETS AND MARKETS  : Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Bopet Films Market worth $13 million by 2026
PU
12:32aIndia reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections
RE
12:19aREUTERS POLL : All 23 analysts who give end-year views predict bank indonesia will leave key rate unchanged through 2021
RE
12:19aREUTERS POLL : All 27 analysts expect bank indonesia to keep key interest rate unchanged at 3.50% on tuesday
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aSensex, Nifty rise slightly; Wipro lifts IT stocks
RE
12:10aShanghai stocks firm after upbeat GDP data
RE
