News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Central Banks Jump Into Climate-Change Policy Fray

Regulators are focusing on risks to financial systems and economies. Some say they are going beyond their remits.

Crown Resorts Rejects Blackstone Takeover Offer

Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. rejected a takeover offer from U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Group Inc., saying the proposal undervalued the company and presented too much regulatory uncertainty.

Swiss Life Enters Deferred Prosecution Agreement With U.S. Justice Department

Swiss Life entities agreed to pay $77.3 million, which includes restitution, forfeiture of all gross fees and a penalty, the Justice Department said.

U.K. Launches Fraud Probe Into Greensill-Linked Steel Firm

Britain's Serious Fraud Office said it is investigating suspected fraud and money laundering at metals magnate Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance, as well as its financing arrangements with bankrupt lender Greensill Capital.

Crypto Venture Firm Framework Draws Institutional Support

The San Francisco firm raised $100 million fund to invest primarily in blockchain-based fintech startups.

Pennsylvania's Biggest Pension Racks Up Costs After Misreporting Returns

Pennsylvania's largest public pension plan is paying over $1 million to lawyers and advisers in the aftermath of an error in calculating a crucial investment return figure.

Banks Are Making Credit Cards and Auto Loans Easier to Get

Some banks are reducing credit-score requirements and offering more generous loan terms, eager to lend after tightening up when the pandemic hit.

Sanne Rejects Cinven Approach

Cinven had a GBP1.35 billion bid for U.K. asset-manager Sanne Group rejected, but the private equity firm said it was still considering its position.

One of the Pot Industry's Best Highs is Fading

Top U.S. cannabis growers will be glad to see the back of one particular high: double-digit interest rates. Others in the pot industry may feel a bit deflated.

