News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Clarida Sees Time Approaching for Discussion on Cutting Asset Purchases

Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the subject of paring the Fed's $120 billion-a-month bond-buying will likely arise at some point in coming policy meetings.

Morgan Stanley's Global Head of Prime Brokerage Steps Down

Edward Keller is stepping down from his position to deal with a personal health issue. He will be succeeded by Penny Novick and Kim Shaw, the first women the bank has named to run prime brokerage globally.

BlackRock, New Mexico Pension to Back $700 Million Secondary Deal

BlackRock's secondary and liquidity solutions team and the New Mexico pension are leading the formation of a new fund to acquire two assets from Boca Raton, Fla.-based AE Industrial's debut fund, AE Industrial Partners Fund I LP, according to sources familiar with the deal.

RBNZ Keeps Stimulatory Policy in Place

New Zealand's central bank said the economic outlook is improving as Covid-19 vaccinations increase globally but kept its policy tools unchanged at stimulatory levels to help safeguard the recovery.

Traders Shouldn't Get Prison Time in Spoofing Case, Probation Office Says

Prosecutors seek sentences of nearly five years or more for two former Deutsche Bank employees convicted last year.

SoftBank Leads $500 Million Investment in Contentsquare

Digital experience analytics company Contentsquare has received a $500 million investment led by SoftBank Group's Vision Fund 2, bumping the technology company's valuation up to $2.8 billion.

Goldman Targets China Wealth Management With ICBC

Goldman's asset-management arm will own 51% of the venture, and the remainder will be held by an ICBC wealth-management subsidiary.

Elizabeth Warren slams Fed's top bank cop, saying system will be 'safer' when he's gone

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, says she's looking forward to the likely departure of the Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles, saying the financial system will be safer when he's gone.

Geico to Use Artificial Intelligence to Speed Up Car Repairs

The insurer is using new technology so body shops can begin work earlier and customers can get back on the road faster.

Raymond James to Acquire Advisory Firm Cebile Capital

Private-equity advisory firm Cebile Capital has agreed to be acquired by Raymond James Financial in a deal that would give the investment bank access to alternative investments and the market for secondhand deals in private funds and companies.

