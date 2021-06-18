News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

JPMorgan Buys Nutmeg to Bolster Digital Banking Push in U.K.

The U.S. lender is entering a crowded digital banking marketplace in the U.K., having agreed to purchase digital wealth manager Nutmeg.

Fed Reverse Repos Surge to Record After Rate Rise

A day after the Federal Reserve boosted the return on a key part of its interest-rate-control tool kit, a record $756 billion flowed into the central bank's reverse repo facility, which primarily takes in cash from money-market funds.

U.S. Economy Drives Global Inflation, Forcing Foreign Banks to Act

The world's central banks are hanging on how the Fed will respond to a rise in inflation, wary of being caught in the crosscurrents of an extraordinary U.S. economic expansion.

Glynn's Take: RBA Gov. Increasingly Likely to Raise Rates Before Stepping Out the Door

Recent data has showed that Australia's economy has moved at speed from recession and recovery to a new and welcome phase of expansion. It also means the RBA's 2024 horizon for an interest-rate increase is looking shakier by the day.

SEC Investigating Former Chair of Auditing Industry Regulator

The recently dismissed head of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is under scrutiny for the handling of internal complaints. He denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Top Bankruptcy Firm Kirkland Losing Lawyers as Economy Improves

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and several attorneys from the law firm's dominant bankruptcy practice have parted ways amid a dramatic slowdown in corporate defaults and chapter 11 filings, according to people familiar with the matter.

Floating-Rate Bonds Are Coming Back, Boosted by Bets on Rising Rates

Investors preparing for the Federal Reserve to boost rates are loading up on bonds with yields that track broader interest rates.

New SEC Regime's Private-Equity Priorities Take Shape

The new leadership of the Securities and Exchange Commission has been in charge for about two months, but private-equity firms and lawyers who work for them already see tougher regulation headed their way.

When does the Juneteenth holiday go into effect in stock and bond markets? It's complicated

The Juneteenth holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. is now a new federal holiday after President Biden signed a bill into law on Thursday afternoon, making it a holiday on a par with Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and the 10 federal holidays.

A Homegrown Opportunity for Europe's Beleaguered Banks

Domestic mergers are relatively unpopular, but could be one of the few ways for European lenders to boost returns.

